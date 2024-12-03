'90 Day: The Last Resort': Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's romance may face a familiar fate

Josh Weinstein has never referred to '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva as his girlfriend

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein are set to return to the TV screens for '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, leaving many wondering whether their relationship will make it to the altar—or survive beyond. Interestingly, tracing Natalie's history on the '90 Day' franchise with ex-husband Mike Youngquist might provide clues.

After marrying Mike in 2019, the Ukrainian actress moved to the US but left him shortly after to pursue opportunities in Florida, where she met Josh, the CEO of a modeling agency. Josh, with his connections in the industry, seemed to fit Natalie’s ambitions of breaking into Hollywood. Despite this, cracks in their relationship have become evident. Natalie and Josh rarely share photos of each other on Instagram, and their follow statuses frequently shift—recently, she even unfollowed him. However, she has started following him on Instagram recently. Much like her marriage to Mike, Natalie’s relationship with Josh appears to be on shaky ground. With her history of moving on when opportunities arise, their romance may head down the same rocky road as her past.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva sets her sights on Hollywood

Natalie Mordovtseva has always dreamed of becoming a movie star, and it seems she’s starting to make strides toward that goal. She recently took the stage in a theatrical Halloween production of The Corpse Bride.

Notably, Natalie’s past includes a loveless marriage and failed relationships, all of which appear to have been influenced by her intense focus on making it big in Hollywood. It is likely that if she shifts her focus entirely to acting rather than appearing on reality TV with a new partner each year, she might just achieve the stardom she’s been chasing.

Josh Weinstein insists he and Natalie Mordovtseva were never an official couple

With Josh Weinstein and Natalie set to appear on '90 Day: The Last Resort', a startling detail about their relationship suggests they may never say "I do," at the altar: they’ve never actually been in a committed relationship.

Despite Natalie claiming they are together, it's notable that Josh has never referred to her as his girlfriend. However, it seems Natalie doesn’t mind, as long as he’s funding her lifestyle.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein spark clout-chasing rumors

Rumors have circulated that Natalie and Josh are joining the show for fame and clout. In March 2024, a controversy erupted when leaked DMs revealed Josh plotting to star on TLC shows with Natalie for attention. Overall, it seems the two are playing their cards well, successfully generating the heat they’re after.

