'90 Day: The Last Resort' alum Big Ed Brown makes huge decision on his future on the franchise

A cast member of '90 Day Fiancé' has announced that he is leaving the series following his unexpected back-to-back breakups. A number of splits occurred in the '90 Day Fiancé' world in 2024.

While fans continue to speculate about the relationship statuses of a select couple, certain breakups have been verified. They could have filmed '90 Day: The Last Resort' months ago, but the group does a fantastic job of keeping things secret until the truth is revealed.

Although there were rumors that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were getting married, Big Ed really called off the wedding. Fans believed that Big Ed and Liz got married in August 2023 for a very long time.

But according to '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?', Big Ed and Liz's fifteenth breakup was their final one.

Big Ed Brown says no to finding girlfriends in front of cameras

As of November 2024, Big Ed is single and has no plans to use the spotlight to look for a new girlfriend. Big Ed stated in an interview with InTouch that his agreement with '90 Day Fiancé' will end in December of this year.

"I’m up for grabs in December," he informed the magazine. Big Ed then made a suggestion that he would leave the franchise.

"I don’t know." Big Ed declared, "I’ve had too much fun in the last five years."

Except for his relationships, he acknowledged that they benefited him in "every facet" of his life. In late November, Big Ed appeared at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards.

In the long run, he said, he wants to leave the franchise. Big Ed has made the decision that he wants a committed relationship "that's not on TV."

When Big Ed first started, he had just 350 followers. Big Ed gained more than a quarter of a million followers "literally overnight."

Due to his '90 Day Fiancé' contract, Big Ed was unable to pursue "several" offers from Netflix and Hulu.

What's next for '90 Day: The Last Resort' alum Big Ed Brown?

The fourth season of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' was released in 2020, marking Big Ed's debut. Before getting married, Big Ed had flown to Rose Vega's house while they were dating online.

Big Ed's treatment of Rose was considered inappropriate. By not informing her that he didn't want children, he further deceived her and encouraged her.

It was a memorable moment when Rose broke up with Big Ed. At the time, the most popular pair was Rose and Big Ed.

Even when viewers saw their viral video clips several times, the uncertainty of Big Ed's fate persisted. On camera, Big Ed used '90 Day: The Single Life' to find a new partner at the moment.

Liz loved the show and was available. Viewers were treated to 14 breakups, proving that she and Big Ed would never get wedded.

Some of these splits occur often. It was well known that Big Ed and Liz would break up with one another and then reconcile.

Few could have anticipated that Big Ed would take the cancellation of the wedding seriously.

'Big' Ed Brown has a daughter from his ex-wife (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

Big Ed Brown may struggle to find love outside the TLC world

Liz and Big Ed had the option to reconcile once again in order to prepare for the 16th breakup, but Liz chose to go on this time. Big Ed couldn't find a new girlfriend, so Liz began seeing a man called Jayson Zuniga.

In desperation, he even got engaged to a fan he had barely known for a day. But Big Ed's third failed romance since his '90 Day Fiancé' debut actually happened with this one.

Maybe it's time for Big Ed to examine his behavior and determine what needs to change.

'Big' Ed Brown has years of experience working as a professional photographer (Instagram/@thisisbiged)

'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' Season 2 will debut on TLC on Monday, December 2 at 8 pm ET/PT