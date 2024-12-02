'90 Day Fiancé' couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg face tough road amid major scandal

'90 Day Fiancé' star Ariela Weinberg had previously admitted that she caught Biniyam Shibre cheating

'90 Day Fiancé' fan favorites Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have reached a pivotal moment in their relationship. The ups and downs of the couple's journey have always been well recorded, from cultural differences to family pressures. However, their relationship took a serious hit recently when rumors of infidelity surfaced, shaking the foundation of trust they had worked to build.

Ariela found messages that hinted Biniyam was getting close to someone else. Though neither have talked about what happened, Ariela did say it made her worry about their whole relationship. Meanwhile, Biniyam claims his actions were misconstrued and remains committed to repairing their relationship. Despite the heartbreak, the two have sought ways to mend their relationship with professional help. They have reportedly started couples therapy to get to the bottom of their problems. Being emotionally honest, Ariela is willing to give it a shot, however, she admitted it would not be easy to learn to trust again.

For Biniyam, the challenge is proving that he is loyal and understands the impact of his actions on their family, especially their young son, Avi. Will they be able to overcome this ultimate test of their love? Only time will tell whether Biniyam and Ariela can rebuild their relationship and emerge stronger from this painful chapter.

How many kids do ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ stars Ariela and Binayam have?

'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' star Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are all about raising their son, Aviel. He was born in December 2019 and has been the center of their world since they first showed up on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Aviel, affectionately nicknamed "Avi," was born in Ethiopia, where Ariela and Biniyam were living at the time. The couple shared their journey through pregnancy, navigating cultural differences, and family conflicts with viewers on the show. Their relocation to New Jersey in Season 9 gave the family a new beginning in the US. For now, Avi is their only child.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' star Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are all about raising their son (TLC)

Who did Ariela date after breaking up with Biniyam on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

After Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre broke up on '90 Day: The Last Resort', Ariela started dating her ex-husband, Leandro Fosque.Their renewed closeness sparked significant fan speculation, as Ariela had maintained a close relationship with Leandro even during her marriage to Biniyam. This new relationship sparked uproar among fans who had long questioned how appropriate it was for the two to remain so close while she was still with Biniyam.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' star Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre moved to New Jersey in Season 9 (TLC)

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Biniyam Shibre showed off new girlfriend after leaving Ariela Weinberg

After his breakup with Ariela Weinberg on '90 Day: The Last Resort', Biniyam Shibre showed off his new girlfriend in a TikTok livestream in February 2024. During the stream, he even kissed her, which got fans talking a lot. Though Biniyam didn't reveal the identity or too much about her personally, the PDA proved he had moved on from Ariela.

This revelation was particularly interesting, as it came several months before TLC began filming The Last Resort in April 2024, prompting questions about the authenticity of the show's timeline. Many fans called out the show for portraying Biniyam and Ariela as a couple in therapy, even after their separation. There were also whispers that Biniyam and Ariela were living together just for money and to raise their son.

