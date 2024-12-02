'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda move on with new partners after split

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have been married since June 2023

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 is already on the horizon! Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, who tied the knot on Season 10 of the TLC show '90 Day Fiancé', are one of the couples who will be pulling all the stops to fix their marriage during a three-week retreat at a desert oasis in Arizona. Since Gino and Jasmine got married, they've faced challenges in adjusting to married life. For those unfamiliar, the couple has struggled with intimacy issues along the way. After their US wedding, their challenges have only increased. Jasmine feels that Gino is controlling her, while Gino is frustrated with the constant arguments.

“If we don’t do something now, we’re going to end up divorcing and hating each other," Jasmine shared in the trailer of the show. It seems that Jasmine and Gino are no longer together. In recent weeks, they've been spotted out in public with new partners. In August 2024, Gino sparked romance rumors with Kelly after she left a sweet comment on one of his Instagram posts that read, “Awww my love,” to which he replied with a couple of red heart and kisses emojis. Around the same time, Gino was spotted on a Las Vegas date with a mystery woman. In June 2024, Jasmine sparked dating rumors with a man named Matt Branis after their flirty exchanges on social media.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are still married but separated (TLC)

When did Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda get married?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda exchanged their vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony that took place in June 2023. The wedding was also filmed by TLC for an episode of '90 Day Fiance' Season 10.

Earlier this year, Jasmine shared a heartfelt post to celebrate the couple's first wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary my dearest husband,” she wrote alongside a stunning snap of the couple from their wedding day.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda get married in June 2023 (TLC)

Why did '90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda split?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda previously alleged that her husband Gino Palazzolo was trying to control her finances. She also told him in the past that he made her feel like she “was a teenager."

“It is very frustrating because I completely depend on him for everything. I cannot go anywhere without him because he’s the one who drives me. I rely on him financially. He hasn’t provided me, like, any credit card for basic stuff, so I cannot even buy tampons by myself," she said during a May 2024 episode of '90 Day Fiance.'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda (TLC)

Who is Gino Palazzolo's ex-wife Denise?

Before walking down the aisle with Jasmine Pineda, '90 Day Fiance' star Gino Palazzolo was married to his first wife, Denise, for nearly seven years. Speaking of his former spouse, Gino said in a confessional, “I’ve had a couple serious relationships in the past. My ex-wife is from São Paulo, Brazil.”

Gino met Denise when he worked as an engineer in Brazil for 6 months. Soon after, they got married. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last as Gino filed for divorce from his wife Denise on December 7, 2012. Their divorce was finalized on June 7, 2013. “We lost that spark after seven years of marriage and then we mutually agreed to file for divorce,” Gino shared on the show.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Gino Palazzolo was previously married to Denise (TLC)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premieres on December 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on TLC.