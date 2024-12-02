90 Day: The Last Resort's Brandon Gibbs reveals jaw-dropping secrets during family call

In the teaser for '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Julia Trubkina discloses that she cheated on Brandon Gibbs

Given their prior problems, it should come as no surprise when Julia Trubkina confesses to cheating on Brandon Gibbs in the teaser for '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2. In the teaser, Brandon and Julia were seen checking into an opulent resort and speaking with a therapist.

The appearance of Brandon and Julia on '90 Day: The Last Resort' surprised some viewers, while others thought they were deserving of the spot. The couple sought therapy to finally confront the issues they had been struggling with for a long time. Joining the cast of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 was a wise decision for Brandon and Julia.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 stars Brandon Gibbs claims Julia Trubkina cheated on him

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2's trailer shows Brandon and Julia yelling at one another, but it doesn't offer much else. During therapy, Brandon and Julia spoke with Brandon's parents in one of the scenes on the tape.

In a fit of rage, Brandon accused Julia of cheating on him and confided in his mother. Without offering any more details, he then stormed off from the filming location. Julia, meanwhile, yelled at Brandon and demanded to know why he had brought it up. The lack of information concerning Julia's infidelity issue in the teaser may have been done to entice viewers to watch the show.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina spark infidelity rumors

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 star Julia Trubkina is trying to make it big on OnlyFans

What specifically transpired between Brandon and Julia is hard to pinpoint. However, the trailer drama and the couple's social media activity imply that Julia's engagement in pornographic content may be linked to the infidelity scandal.

Fans might be aware that Julia is active on OnlyFans, where she charges $15 a month under the moniker Julia Queen. She advertises "private dance" and shares provocative videos and other content on her profile, hinting at her efforts to earn more money. It's possible that Brandon thought his wife was cheating by producing sexual content.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 star Julia Trubkina is active on OnlyFans

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 star Julia Trubkina shares cryptic post addressing alleged infidelity

In a video clip from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 promo, Julia opened up about her feelings regarding Brandon's alleged infidelity. She mentioned that she had been "strong" and that she would face "difficult" circumstances and "emotions" during the season.

Julia did not disclose much about the adultery incident, but she did thank her followers for their support. Her post urged readers to "forgive yourself for those moments when you didn't know how it would be better." Julia's supporters responded ambivalently, saying they don't appreciate cheaters at all.

Are '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 stars Brandon Gibbs claims Julia Trubkina still together?

The teaser for Season 2 of '90 Day: The Last Resort' gives the impression that Julia and Brandon may struggle to overcome their issues. However, based on the couple's social media posts, it appears they are happily married and living fulfilling lives together.

Julia shared a sweet album from a '90 Day Fiance' franchise event in September. She posted adorable photos of the couple, highlighting their love and connection. Brandon expressed gratitude and affection for the photos as well. Despite not commenting, he appeared content in the pictures.

Following the completion of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Julia doesn't appear to be dating anybody else. She still takes holidays and shares adorable photos of herself and her spouse.

In October, Julia shared a video of herself standing next to Brandon while traveling across Scotland, Ireland, and other places, emphasizing that he went with her on her trip. It appears that Brandon and Julia's reality TV adventure came to a successful end.

In '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, they are still together and seem to have worked out their conflicts, including Julia's infidelity and their problems with having a child.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' Season 2 will debut on TLC on Monday, December 2 at 8 pm ET/PT.