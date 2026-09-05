Zack Snyder teases his own ‘Game of Thrones’-like fantasy saga for Netflix

Zack Snyder’s latest comment hints his ‘300’ series could go way bigger than the original film

Zack Snyder once more teases fans with an announcement about the ‘300’ prequel saga, but still refrains from revealing details of the project. The 2007 film gives a stylized spin to the historic Battle of Thermopylae, with Gerard Butler playing King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into war against the Persian forces of Xerxes. This was one of Snyder’s most successful movies and paved the way for even greater success for the director, as he went on to make hits like ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ and ‘Rebel Moon.’ A prequel series built around that world has been planned since 2024. Now Snyder has finally decided to comment on the series on ‘The Preston & Steve Show.’ Although he could not share many details about the show’s development, Snyder said that the project is currently “awesome.”

A still from the ‘300’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

That’s not much to go on since we have no details about the plot, no news of the cast, and no timeline of production. However, Snyder has continued to share his idea about the series, calling it a ‘Game of Thrones’-like version of ‘300’. When asked about the update on its status, Snyder said, “Again, what a great and interesting world. What an incredible, you know, when you really look at when you when you pull it back, and you start to think about it in terms of like expansion and what’s in there, the Game of Thronesian version of 300 is pretty fun to think about.” His comment provides a fresh perspective on what the series could potentially turn into.

Rather than hitting upon the same themes as the original movie, adopting the ‘Game of Thrones’ approach means exploring the history of Ancient Greece from a broader angle. This means we might get to see conflicts between different city-states, changing loyalties, intrigues at the court, and wars preceding the events of Thermopylae by a long shot. It represents a significant shift in tone and structure when compared with the stylistic war narrative of the 2007 film. Thus, Snyder is likely to aim at creating a grand ensemble drama rather than a traditional prequel to Leonidas’s tale. Regarding where the series will land, MovieWeb states that Snyder has confirmed that the project will be going back to Netflix, where he had previously worked on ‘Army of the Dead’ and the two-part ‘Rebel Moon’ saga.

As far as Snyder’s other work is concerned, it is ‘The Last Photograph,’ a project which he has been funding himself for the past couple of decades. The movie is set for its global premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13 at John Bassett Theater. It is his first independent feature film and the first project in the wake of ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ in 2024, after years of creating content for DC and ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix.

This action film is about an ex-DEA agent who unites with a war photographer in the South American jungle to take vengeance on those who killed his nephew and niece. The film is based on Snyder’s script, and Kurt Johnstad is handling the screenplay. The original score of the movie was performed by Hans Zimmer, Omer Benyamin, and Steven Doar. The movie does not have a distributor as of now, so TIFF might also serve as a place to attract buyers.