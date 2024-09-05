‘Nightbitch’ trailer: Marielle Heller's comedy horror has 'Man of Steel' actress running wild

The comedy horror flick 'Nightbitch' will make its debut in United States on December 6

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to immerse yourself in the quirky realm of humor and horror as Searchlight Pictures releases the first trailer for the forthcoming film 'Nightbitch' on Tuesday, September 3. The film, which recounts the challenges experienced by a mother, stars renowned actress Amy Adams, best known for her performance in 'American Hustle' and 'Man of Steel'.

Headlined by Marielle Heller, the trailer of 'Nightbitch' highlights the hardship of a mother, portrayed by Adams, who struggles to care for her toddler and gets too stressed as time passes, leading to weird occurrences. Furthermore, 'Nightbitch' is set to debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7, and will have its United States debut on December 6.

What character will Amy Adams be playing in 'Nightbitch?'

Amy Adams in a still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

Adams is set to play a new mother in the film 'Nightbitch.' The plot of the movie states, that the mother after leaving her profession behind, chooses to be a stay-at-home mommy to care for her toddler, but she quickly becomes exhausted and gets overwhelmed by the obligations of parenting. As she navigates the trials of parenthood, she starts to notice weird signals that she is evolving into a canine.

While this new development is shocking enough, the mother soon notices symptoms of her remarkable transformation and gets apprehensive. As the narrative progresses, the mother develops paranoia and anxiety and the trailer of the movie effortlessly showcases that. The storyline of 'Nighbitch' deals with complex scenarios of how a woman's life changes after giving birth. The intriguing trailer also identifies that such flicks are the need of the hour as they could successfully increase awareness of postpartum depression.

Is 'Nightbitch' based on a book?

Amy Adams in a still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

'Nightbitch' is based on Rachel Yoder's bestselling book of the same name. The book was launched on July 20, 2021, and received widespread recognition. According to reports, Yoder wrote 'Nightbitch' in response to her anger after being a mother and the changes that it brought to her personal and professional life.

The film 'Nightbitch' is being produced by Adams' Bond Group and Annapurna Pictures, which purchased the rights to Yoder's book and partnered with Heller on the screenplay. Searchlight Pictures acquired the international rights in a transaction worth more than $25 million. Filming began in October 2022 in Los Angeles.

Fans are divided over 'Nightbitch' trailer

Amy Adams takes on the character of a mother struggling with taking care of her toddler in 'Nightbitch' (@atralightpictures)

As soon as the trailer of 'Nightbitch' made its debut, fans expressed their opinions in a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "Looks like she’s revisiting her character from Smallville."

While another added, "Amy Adams channeling her inner Rob Schneider."

Another commented, "As someone who has a love for absurdism and Amy Adams, this is going on my shortlist."

While some fans also shared their skepticism about 'Nightbitch' under the same Reddit thread.

Sharing their opinion a fan said, "Oh god, the tone is quite disappointing."

Another commented, "This looks worse than the premise, but I don't know what I expected."

"Man, the poster and premise sold me on it a while back and this just completely killed any interest I had in it. Not what I was expecting at all," said an upset fan.

'Nightbitch' trailer