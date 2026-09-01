Zack Snyder’s long-awaited film finally gets trailer and premiere date after 20 years

Two of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' stars reunite for the upcoming thriller titled 'The Last Photograph'

Zack Snyder has finally given fans the first look they’ve been waiting decades for. The director has unveiled the first full trailer for ‘The Last Photograph,’ while also confirming the project's premiere date. The movie is set to premiere worldwide at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. local time. The event is set to take place at the John Bassett Theatre of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. It is a special addition to TIFF’s 51st edition, spanning September 10 to 20.

A still from ‘The Last Photograph’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @TIFF)

‘The Last Photograph’ follows former DEA agent Ethan Black (Stuart Martin). After learning that his diplomat brother and sister-in-law have been murdered, and that his niece and nephew have gone missing, he heads deep into the jungles of South America in search of them. He is joined by Joe Wallace, a washed-up war photographer portrayed by Fra Fee, who is the only one to have caught a glimpse of the killers’ faces. They venture together into hostile territory, and the line between reality and something far more surreal starts to blur. Notably, both Martin and Fee appeared in the ‘Rebel Moon’ films by Snyder. The film also stars Jackie Kay, Costanza Andrade, Marlon Moreno, Carolina Henao, Sergio Herrera, Ed Hughes, and Gustavo Angarita Jr.

The trailer begins with images of bare landscapes. The camera then leads viewers into the wilderness with Ethan Black and Joe Wallace. Quick shots show the protagonists walking through a thick jungle and up rocky slopes, as things get tense. There are also shots with the main characters being chased by unknown assailants as gunshots are heard in the distance. The trailer ends with the protagonist apologizing for something with a camera in hand.

Snyder has been attempting to make this movie for a long time. Development began in the mid-00s, shortly after ‘300.’ Previously, the film was reportedly meant to follow a war correspondent in Afghanistan, and at various stages, Christian Bale and Sean Penn were said to join the cast. However, those versions never made it into production. In the meantime, Snyder remained tied to the blockbuster world as he directed ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Batman v Superman,’ and later on ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix.

A still from ‘The Last Photograph’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @TIFF)

The project is now finally set to make it to the screen. The screenplay is written by long-time collaborator Kurt Johnstad (‘300,’ ‘Rebel Moon’), who is also a co-writer. Hans Zimmer is back to score the movie, joining Omer Benyamin and Steven Doar. The movie has yet to find a distributor, making its Toronto premiere an important test. TIFF’s new content market will give buyers their first opportunity to see whether Snyder’s project can find a home beyond the world of capes and spaceships.