'Yellowstone' Season 5 Review: Kevin Costner's absence makes for a sloppy and dissatisfying conclusion

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' final season is a great disservice to avid fans

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

The early signs of Yellowstone's doomed fate were set when it was announced that Kevin Costner's central character, John Dutton, would not make an appearance in the final season, all thanks to offline disagreements with creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+. Still, many just like me were hopeful that 'Yellowstone' would be able to redeem its classic hit status, as Sheridan is indeed a talented man who has genuinely delivered some major hits with a commendable body of work. Regardless, the outcome is nothing short of a revelation that even a successful series like 'Yellowstone' can failt to make a worthy and memorable final season.

While it had its dazzling moments, given Yellowstone's high stakes, the final season fails to make an impact and is a clear disservice to ardent fans. Many even compared the sloppy and dissatisfying final season of 'Yellowstone' with the debacle of the 'Game of Thrones' final season and I guess the comparisons are valid and on point, as in the future, both series will be best remembered for their doomed finale seasons.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 stumbles with disjointed storylines

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

The biggest letdown of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has to be the disjointed storyline, where things are happening for the sake of happening. I mean, there is a major chunk of the episode dedicated to Sheridan's character, Travis Wheetnely. The biggest mockery is the character who eats a chunk of the episode when viewers are desperately waiting for major action. The fact that Travis is mostly an insignificant character also adds to the injury.

The second biggest gripe I have with the series is its abrupt transition from a high-stakes drama series to a more character-based narrative. There were some high points in the show, mirroring its signature charm, but that sadly didn't last long, and the series moved forward at a slow pace. I mean, 'Yellowstone' is a brand and has its own identity, so the appropriate and grand way to honor that legacy had to be with more action and drama rather than meandering personal stories. I would have wanted the focus to be more on Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) feud along with a major confrontation between the Duttons and Market Equities.

The way John was killed off is another factor that I think worked against the final season, as the once strong man was just reduced to an old man who couldn't protect himself and died helplessly. I believe it is the most heartbreaking way a character that enjoys a massive fan following like John could have died. But I also have to applaud the positive side of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, as it gives significant space for other characters to shine. Like Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he steps up and handles things to protect his family. But again it was a missed opportunity for Jamie, as the character, for most of the second half, is seen trembling in fear, braced with a sense of directionlessness. The way Jamie's character is fleshed out in the final season is in contrast to the great anticipation that the man will be ruthless and wreak havoc in Beth's life.

Kelly Reilly steals the show in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

The acting performances of 'Yellowstone' are one of the strongest factors of the series, as every actor has lent an air of realism and charm to their respective characters. Luke Grimes gets plenty of moments to shine as Kayce in the final season. Laced with his natural charm, he lends an air of authenticity to the character torn between his family loyalty and peace. Kelly Reilly, as always, dominates the screen with her dark aura. She especially dazzles in the emotional scenes following John's demise. Her subtle expressions and performances bring out the genuine pain of a daughter who lost her father.

Although Wes Bentley was let down by the script in the final season, he still delivered one of his most complex performances. Bentley expertly translates Jamie's desperation on screen, which at times makes you root for the character. That said, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is not entirely bad, as it has its moments, but then it has its flaws too. In every sense, 'Yellowstone' deserved a more gritty, grounded, and grander farewell, as the series is one of the best in the Western genre that has paved the way for several spin-offs. While I'm now eagerly waiting for Beth and Rip's 'spin-off, I need some time to recover from the heartbreak that Yellowstone's final season has caused.

