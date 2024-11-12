'Yellowstone' Season 5 introduces a shadowy new horseman to the apocalypse

While we're upset about Kevin Costner's exit, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9 introduced another major character

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

The stakes are higher than ever for the Duttons in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, after John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) tragic death. The first episode of Part 2 begins a new journey for the Duttons, who will now have to etch their way without the support of John. While Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is certain that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is responsible for John's death. Jamie, on the other hand, deals with the news with conflict, as he never wants John to be dead.

Jamies insists that, while he despised his father, killing him was never in his plans. However, his conflicts are quickly dispelled by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). Now, it's evident that Atwood was the one who used Jamie as a ruse to assassinate John, but there is one character who is the mastermind behind this ploy.

All about Grant Horton from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

A still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 9, Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) is introduced as the central figure in John's shocking death, which is the consequence of a calculated plot. After establishing John's death, the episode flashes back six weeks to Atwood, who, as you may recall, is also a representative of Market Equities. Atwood is seen seeking Horton and his clandestine squad's assistance to get rid of John.

The episode creates tension as Sarah and Horton argue about the plan for the murder, with Horton emphasizing that while Atwood may want to destroy John, the actual execution will be performed by his crew. Furthermore, he adds weight to his threats by showing a surveillance film of Atwood and Jamie having sex, which he uses as leverage to secure her obedience.

What the future hold for Grant Horton 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Matt Gerald in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Horton's introduction in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 foreshadows greater bloodshed in future episodes. As an expert assassin, he represents the 'logistical solutions' side of Market Equitiesa and we already know the shady company is infamous for its ruthless attitude toward power and now with Horton in the picture, things will only get worse from here. Given his chat with Atwood, it's evident that Horton is experienced with dubious work. As a result, his appearance as a character marks a dark turn in the narrative as he is capable of dealing with issues that need more than financial scheming.

I believe Horton will ultimately decide Jamie is no longer useful and will try to eliminate him permanently. While this may appear to be a far-fetched subplot, considering Beth's fury against Jamie as she holds him responsible for John's death, I believe it will enable the siblings to unify and work together to remove Horton. However, considering we've previously seen Horton threaten Atwood, it's reasonable to assume that he won't be an easy opponent to get rid of.

Who is playing Grant Horton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

Matt Gerald in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Matt Gerald is the talented actor who brings Grant to life in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. While his character has the potential to become one of the most violent, it is uncertain whether he will appear in subsequent episodes. Gerald, who was born on May 2, 1970, in Miami, Florida, has made a reputation for himself through his performances in Netflix's 'Daredevil.'

His performance in the 2014 film 'All Hail the King' earned him well-deserved acclaim and appreciation. Not only that, but Gerald appeared in the megahit 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 2022 and is expected to appear in future 'Avtar' films. Bis's other significant acting roles include 'Shot Caller,' 'GI Joe: Retaliation,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'Rampage,' among others.

