Taylor Sheridan fans have one demand as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale teases surprising runtime

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' is gearing up for its much-anticipated finale, set to air on Sunday, December 15. Premiered back in 2018, 'Yellowstone' is credited with revitalizing the Western drama genre and introducing viewers to the nuances of cowboy life. Despite a successful run of nearly four and a half seasons, the drama series fails to captivate audiences with its final season.

Things went downhill following the tragic death of the central character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). While there were a few moments that harkened back to the show's earlier charm, the character-driven storyline ultimately failed to make a lasting impact. However, as the finale of 'Yellowstone' inches closer, a new update about the runtime of the final episode has left fans intrigued.

What is the run time of the 'Yellowstone' finale?

The final episode of 'Yellowstone' will be directed by creator Taylor Sheridan himself. However, it's the runtime of the finale that's leaving fans speculating about the fate of the characters. Reportedly, the final episode of 'Yellowstone' is titled 'Life Is A Promise' and will have a runtime of one hour and 26 minutes, substantially longer than its usual runtime.

The final episode has heavy anticipation riding on it, which hopefully will conclude the open ends of the 'Yellowstone' universe accumulated throughout the five seasons. Especially ardent fans of 'Yellowstone' are brimming with excitement to witness the classic high-stakes narrative of 'Yellowstone,' make a comeback, which is unfortunately missing from this final season.

Fans demand more 'Yellowstone' episodes

As soon as the news about 'Yellowstone's final episode runtime became public, devoted fans took to X to demand new episodes. One fan wrote, "We want more, better Yellowstone episodes than the s**t show tonight. You owe the fans more than you are giving back." Another said, "We did catch it. Need more of your tunes on these shows."

Another fan noted, "Yes. More about the investigation would have been interesting. I love the police chief in Helena and the relationship he & Kayce developed. Beth didn't need to go to TX. Rip could have just called his friend, Travis. We could have been spared all that!." Another added, "Nooooo I need more!!!"

