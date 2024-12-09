'Yellowstone' Season 5 is destroying a key character's shot at redemption

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 sheds light on the unfortunate circumstances of this fan-favorite character

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has always been an intriguing character; however, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has failed to do justice to the notoriety that the Dutton son enjoys. Premiered back in 2018, Jamie is the one character who time and again has made grave mistakes. From trusting the wrong people to turning against his own family, several instances make it apparent that Jamie has grey shades to him.

However, avid fans of 'Yellowstone' were sure that the final season would finally see Jamie rising from the ashes like a phoenix and claiming his rightful place in the Dutton household. Yet the latest season fails to realize the anticipation and has rendered the character nothing but just a massive letdown.

Jamie Dutton is robbed of redemption in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

Jamie as a character can be rated as equal parts ambitious and manipulable; however, there are also instances when the poor man is mistreated by the Dutton household, eliciting sympathies from fans. Regardless, it was apparent that Jamie would take center stage in the final season, but the tragic demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has flipped the scene altogether, and Jamie has been at a loss ever since.

From the outset of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Jamie is manipulated by seductress Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri); however, following her merciless demise, Jamie becomes clueless and also gets kind of sidelined in the following episodes. Soon he realizes authorities are circling in on him, and he ends up at the doorstep of the mother of his son, Christina (Katherine Cunningham). While Christina guides the man to get his act together, it becomes apparent that Jamie's character has been butchered mercilessly and is just reduced to someone who needs guidance and support to move forward. While Christina and Jamie do make a great couple, it's still unacceptable that Jamie as a character is always at the mercy of others, making him appear weak and cowardly, and this is the exact opposite of what fans anticipated for him.

Fans agitated with the poor treatment of Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 made its debut, the avid Jamie fans shared their opinion on his deteriorating character arc under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "Writing him down into a man who couldn't make any decision without the guidance of a smoking hot woman is just terrible. Christina is awesome btw. He was governor if he'd stuck with her in the first place."

Another added, "This is super annoying, they really made Wes Bentley a sniveling pussy this entire series. His character is so frustrating and poorly written'

A fan stated, "Taylor made it stupidly obvious Jamie was doomed the moment the show showed in a flashback that he agreed to a hysterectomy for Beth without her knowledge. Would've made more sense if she'd known and made the choice out of fear as a teen girl, and then blamed Jamie for not protecting her. But instead it was written as completely unforgivable. Jamie was a doomed character from that moment because he was always gonna be Beth's enemy."

Meanwhile, an agitated said, "I yearn for the alternate show where Jamie was the ranch’s legal enforcer, in the way Rip is the physical one."

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.