'Yellowstone’ Season 5 director's defense of Colby's death is as pointless as the plot that killed him

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is the one show that never backs down from explosive twists, and with the series finale approaching, the iconic drama is heading toward a catastrophic showdown. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone' is notorious for killing off its influential characters, which was kicked off by the tragic death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Season 5.

Following John's death, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) also makes a bloody exit from the iconic show. While fans rejoiced at Atwood's death, many were heartbroken when Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) also met his end. Regardless, the producer and director of 'Yellowstone' has shared her two cents on the recent killing spree in the iconic show.

Christina Voros opens up about a recent death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Christina Voros defends Colby Mayfield's tragic demise in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 (YouTube/@yellowstone)

Christina Voros, who directed four episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, shares her opinion on Colby's death. She describes it as heartbreaking, primarily due to its simplicity and realism. “For anyone who understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the job—and Rip says it about himself—it’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens, and it happens in a split second,” Voros shares in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Voros went on to explain how Colby's accidental death will affect the characters in a way that is different from other deaths. She added, "It has a very different impact, I think, than the murder of John Dutton, because it happened because he was doing what he’s meant to be doing." She noted that Colby’s death resulted from a freak accident while he was protecting Carter and doing what he believed was right, which set it apart from being targeted or the result of a mistake. This tragic context forces the characters to deal with the reality of blame and the fragility of their lives.

Who could be the next to die in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As the much-anticipated date of the series finale draws closer, speculation mills are rife with the death of yet another fan-favorite character, and if we go by 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12, the next character to join John and Colby can be Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Kayce, who is leaving no stone unturned to avenge his father, was seen threatening Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) by keeping his young daughter at gunpoint.

While it appeared that Horton had surrendered for the time being, things could still go awry. It could be possible that Horton will seek revenge following Kayce's reckless actions, and that could end up with Dutton's son getting killed. In addition, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is another strong character who can join his beloved Atwood next. Following the shocking killing of Atwood, Jamie is hounded by not only Market Equities but authorities as well. That said, the 'Yellowstone' series finale is sure to make and break hearts.

