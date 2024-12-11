Taylor Sheridan is destroying Beth's character with one completely unnecessary scene

Taylor Sheridan fails to honor Beth Dutton's legacy in the final season of 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan is facing significant backlash over 'Yellowstone' Season 5, with many accusing the writer of undermining the iconic series for his vanity. On top of that, Sheridan has become a major topic of criticism for tarnishing the iconic characters, particularly Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

The Dutton daughter is seen seething with anger over John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death and threatening Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) for major repercussions. Beyond that, the signature fierce Beth is noticeably absent in the final season. However, Beth does grab a sizable amount of screentime in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 but her antics have fans worried.

Beth Dutton's character arc fails in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Beth is typically known for her sharp tongue and unyielding toughness, traits as hard as a diamond. However, in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13, this iconic persona takes a surprising turn as she shares a tender conversation with Senator Perry and even invites her to attend John's funeral. Continuing her 'kindness tour,' Beth then seeks out Teeter (Jen Landon) to talk about Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards). Her solution for Teeter? The duo ends up at a bar, a classic moment of Beth’s unique brand of women supporting women, with a side of sharp snark.

Not only does she fully embody classic Beth, but she also delivers snarky remarks about the men approaching them. While this is a fun throwback to her character, it comes at a time when there's a growing perception that the woman has matured and knows how to handle situations. However, given her fiery comments, which mocked men, it's safe to assume that Beth has little to no character for four seasons.

Additionally, Beth was indeed an excellent character in the initial seasons, but as the show moved ahead, Sheridan appeared to be biased toward her, as Beth was never held accountable for any of her actions and was almost given a free pass to do whatever she wanted to do. Rather than reverting to her old ways, it would have been more fitting if Beth had taken charge and confronted Jamie directly.

Fans are disappointed with Beth Dutton's character arc in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 premiered, Beth's fans took to a Reddit thread to share their opinions. One fan wrote, "Wow another scene where Beth rips apart a guy at a bar. Is this the fourth or fifth time this series this has happened? A glorious send off!"

Another fan added, "I kept hoping they were going to put a twist on it, and have the guy say something like he’s never been married and he’s a pediatric cancer doctor, so that Beth would just look like an idiot, but no such luck." One fan said, "Of course not, Beth can do no wrong."

A fan shared, "Ah yes. Beth rips into “failing” city types from LA and NYC. Beth, the nepo baby who made millions in private equity, drives a Bentley, flies in a Learjet, and who obnoxiously boasts about her black Amex card. Mocking Beth, another said, "All of a sudden Beth has become the Yellowstone Counselor, like a Drunk Diana Troi."

