The top 10 Beth Dutton quotes from 'Yellowstone' to erase that Taylor Sheridan Episode 13 nightmare

Kelly Reilly breathes life into the character of Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

One cannot deny that in the tumultuous world of 'Yellowstone,' Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) stands out for her sharp mind and even sharper tongue. Married to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Beth is the only daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and harbors a deep-seated animosity toward her adoptive brother, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

From remaining fiercely loyal to her father until his last breath to making her enemies bow before her, Beth has garnered a massive fan following thanks to her ruthless attitude. With the 'Yellowstone' finale around the corner, let's pay tribute to Beth by reminiscing about her memorable quotes that are too iconic to miss.

All the time, Beth Dutton stunned with her cheeky quotes in 'Yellowstone'

Beth is the epitome of a strong and independent woman who stands tall in the tumultuous universe of 'Yellowstone.'Known for holding grudges, she’s someone you don’t want to make an enemy of. Throughout five seasons, Beth has employed significant character development, which was reflected in her cheeky quotes as well.

1. "Dad, you can love a memory all you want. But it can’t love you back. Find someone to love while you’re still young enough to do it. Her memory’s not going anywhere."

2. "Every so often, you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades"

3. "Give me a troubled loser with blue eyes, and I’d dry hump a hole in his jeans"

4. "I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is"

5. "I have been down this road many, many times before, buddy. And no one who tried it is alive to tell you how poorly that worked out for them"

6. "I’m about to work you like a rented mule, brother. It’s time for your pound of flesh"

7. "I’m going to get you disbarred you spineless piece of sh*t. You should never have come home."

8. "I’m not f*king you, I’m f*cking her. And if you have a brother, I’m f*cking him too. I’m chopping your family tree down."

9. "I think heaven’s right here. So is hell. One person can be walking the clouds right next to someone enduring eternal damnation. And God is the land."

10. "When you go to war with someone, you want them emotional, you want them angry. The more they feel, the less they think."

'Yellowstone' finale will be released on Sunday, December 15.