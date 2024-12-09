With just two episodes left, ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Finale must answer these questions

The ‘Yellowstone’ finale is all set to premiere on Sunday, December 15

With four successful seasons, Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is finally moving ahead for its destination, as Season 5 is only adding to its glory. Premiered back in June 2018, the much-celebrated show is touted to have revitalized the western neo-genre with its gritty narrative and powerful characters.

However, 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 has failed to encapsulate the hype it boasted before, as the final season is moving ahead with a lack of drama, which is not well liked by avid fans. So, before the grand finale, let's discuss 5 open narratives in 'Yellowstone' that are waiting to get wrapped up.

1. 'Yellowstone' finale needs to address Dutton Prophecy

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The infamous Dutton prophecy is revealed in the final episode of the 'Yellowstone' prequel, '1883.' The prophecy reveals that James Dutton is given permission to bury his daughter by Spotted Eagle in Yellowstone, but it is also told that in seven generations, the land will be taken back.

Now, it is already known that Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) is the seventh generation, so it's high time that the prophecy is realized before the grand finale of the much-loved show.

2. What is the outcome of Kayce Dutton’s visions in 'Yellowstone'?

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as a character, was always seen operating in the background, away from the hustle of the Duttons. However, Kayce goes through a holy Lakota custom called 'crying for a vision' in 'Yellowstone' Season 4. During this, he experiences symbolic visions that offer a deeper peek into his mind.

One of the significant visions that Kayce had was that Kayce and Monica Dutton's (Kelsey Asbille) seemingly perfect life was falling apart. While Kayce saw a vision of the lone wolf in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, his previous experience also needs to be spoken before the final season. It could be possible that the previous vision foreshadows Kayce and Monics' separation in the context of Kayce's demise.

3. Will Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler adopt Carter in 'Yellowstone'?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

It is long established in 'Yellowstone' that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) cannot have children, and that is the major point of conflict between her and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Carter (Finn Little) is introduced in Season 4 as a troubled boy whose father died of a heroin overdose. Carter is taken in by the Duttons, a decision not well received by Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), as he does not like the idea of Beth taking in a strange boy.

However, as time passes, Rip warms up to Carter, with anticipation mounting high that the young boy will be adopted by Rip and Beth, making the couple whole as a family. Regardless, the final season lazily avoids the plotline, and we get to see the warm connection between Carter and Beth only in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 12, when Colby Mayfiked (Denim Richards) dies while saving Carter.

4. Who will own Dutton Ranch in 'Yellowstone'?

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

From the outset of 'Yellowstone,' one major conflict that sits comfortably at the core narrative of the show is the ownership of Dutton Ranch. The ranch, which holds a significant legacy for the Duttons, is predicted to be inherited by the seventh generation of the Dutton family, which is Kayce's son, Tate.

While this may look like an easy resolution, once you dig deeper, the challenge to bind up the ownership conflict with the Dutton prophecy comes across as a dauting task to fulfill. It could be possible that Tate voluntarily lets go of the Dutton ranch to the indigenous tribe.

5. What will happen to Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone'?

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

Throughout the majority of the series, Jamie's stars have not been kind to him as the man hits new bottoms in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. Jamie, who was shocked following the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), was further brought down by the killing of his mistress Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

Following Atwood's brutal demise, all eyes are on Jamie, who is on the radar of both authorities and Market Equities. It could be possible that Jamie bites the dust in the final season, which can be treated as his redemption arc.

