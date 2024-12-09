'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 Preview: Kayce Dutton's bold move hints at a bloodbath

Kayce Dutton continues to challenge his enemies in Yellowstone, Season 5, Episode 12

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Amidst the lackluster reception to 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is the only character who is shining bright, carving a name for himself. For most of the show, Kayce has been sidelined as a side character, but following the tragic demise of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the man surprisingly steps up, not only to take care of the ranch but also to nab the real culprits behind the murder conspiracy of his father.

It is Kayce's bold move that helped in reopening John's death case, which sent Market Equities into a breakdown. With the help of his Navy SEAL background, Kayce is leaving no stone unturned to make sure his enemies know who they are dealing with. However, his latest move just crosses the limit, which not only establishes Kayce as a ruthless character but also foreshadows a bloodbath that will shake the core of 'Yellowstone.'

Kayce Dutton boldly threatens Mark Horton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Matt Gerald in a still from in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

While in most of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Kayce is seen probing the killing of John, he finally confronts his enemies boldly in Episode 12. After confirming Grant Horton's (Matt Gerald) participation in the assassination of John, Kayce knew it was high time to take matters into his own hands, and keeping with his new ruthless version, he confronts the man head-on. Kayce barged into Horton's car when the man was returning from a soccer game with his daughter.

Keeping the young girl at gunpoint, Kayce threatens Horton to stay away from the Duttons, mentioning that he has all the particulars about Horton's family and that he can also hurt them. Horton, who was seemingly horrified by the gun pointed at his daughter, was left speechless. Seeing no way out, Horton complies with Kaycee's threats and drives off. Kayce's bold action effectively establishes that if John has died, the Market Equities now has to deal with the younger Dutton.

Kayce Dutton's threat may lead to a brutal confrontation in Yellowstone's Season 5 Episode 12

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Kayce as a character has significant character development throughout the past 4 seasons; however, stepping into the shoes of John has surely given his character more weight. While Kayce may have deemed the threat as a necessary means to protect his dear ones, I feel this action of his will surely bring more unfortunate news in the future. It can be speculated that Horton, who complied with Kayce's threats, was just pretending but now harbors a profound grudge against the man.

Horton will undoubtedly try to seek vengeance on Kayce, and to do that he can employ a contract killer. I feel Horton will also target Kayce's family to settle the score, and it could be possible Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) will not be able to survive the bloodshed. This shocking development will not only offer a dark edge to the storyline but also add a jaw-dropping and deserving twist that the series finale deserves. In addition, it's possible that we will get to witness a major confrontation between Duttions and Market Equities, resulting in bloodshed and gore. With just two episodes left, it will be interesting to see how Kayce's threat will take a turn for the worse for the Duttons.

When and how to stream 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13?

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

You can stream 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, which will make its premiere on Sunday, December 8. The untitled episode will be written by Taylor Sheridan, and you'll need a live TV streaming subscription to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13, as it doesn't air the next day on Peacock or Paramount+. You can watch the episode on Philo, which has a $28 per month subscription fee.

Another option is DIRECTV Stream, which costs $86.98 monthly for the first two months after a free trial for the first five days. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV also offers the Paramount Network, which you can get for the first three months for $59.99/month, down from $82.99/month. Sling TV is another alternative that does not include a free trial, but it offers a 50% discount on your first month. Sling's Orange plan will cost you $20 for the first month, but you'll need to buy the Entertainment Extra bundle for an extra $6 every month.'

