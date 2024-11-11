'Yellowstone' Season 6 without Kevin Costner, would be like Queen without Freddie Mercury, utterly pointless

Without Kevin Costner, it's high time 'Yellowstone' ends with Season 5

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

DIXON CREEK, MONTANA: Even decades after his death Freddie Mercury is a name that is synonymous with the music band 'Queen', much like what Kevin Costner's John Dutton is to 'Yellowstone', For the past four and a half seasons, Costner's character was the face of the drama show, but with the release of the new episode of Season 5 Part 2, things have surely not been the same as it was.

It turns out that, due to an off-screen conflict between creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner, John's character is killed off in a fairly disgraceful manner, leaving fans fuming with incredulity. Not only that, but the first episode of the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 lacked the type of intrigue it's known for. Without John at the helm of the affairs, the episode has a void too big to be filled, solidifying the fact that it's high time the neo-western drama concludes with season 5.

Why 'Yellowstone' needs to end with Season 5

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

The premiere episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 began with the shocking revelation that John had died, leaving Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) devastated. While Season 5 is meant to be the final chapter in the Dutton family's story, there are speculations that the show might be extended for another season, which I believe is a bad decision. Yes, I love both Beth and Kayce as characters, but they lack the gravitas that John possessed, implying that the creators should avoid taking the risk of moving forward with Season 6.

Costner's portrayal of John has been the show's core, full of moral depth since its inception. Not only that, but the basic concept of 'Yellowstone' hinges around John's struggle to defend his ranch and heritage, and without him, the show's primary subject is weakened by family feuds and sibling rivalry. In simpler words, John was not only the patriarch of the Dutton household but also the captain and the face of the show. Without John, 'Yellowstone risks losing its core emotional and narrative anchor, which is why Season 5 is the best time to wrap things up.

If 'Yellowstone' Season 6 happens, here's who could perfectly replace John Dutton

Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler may replace Kevin Costner's character (Paramount Network)

While I'm not a fan of 'Yellowstone' Season 6, if the show gets extended, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser') should take over the Dutton legacy. Rip's passion for the ranch is clear from the first episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, as the man tries to protect the ranch and his wife Beth. Rip has also been revealed to be very devoted to John and the family, almost as if he has been trained to take on the patriarchal position.

In addition, Rip's experience as a ranch hand and then as a trusted enforcer gives him a thorough understanding of the Yellowstone ranch's inner workings. While, Rip's reserved nature can act hindrance, his quiet power and ability to manage complicated circumstances offer him the emotional depth required to carry the ranch's weight.

