The real reason why 'Yellowstone' wasn't nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes, and no it's not because Hollywood is woke

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is one popular show that enjoys mainstream popularity, thanks to its gritty world-building and outstanding performances. Centered around the Dutton family, this Western saga has achieved cult-classic status, depicting their ongoing struggle to protect and preserve their ranch.

Gearing up for its highly anticipated finale, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is receiving quite a poor reception for its character-driven storyline approach. However, this is not the only setback fans are experiencing, as many are surprised to learn that the highly popular show isn’t nominated for any awards at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Why 'Yellowstone' is not nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes?

Premiered back in 2018, 'Yellowstone' has earned its place as a classic saga. However, with no nomination for the Golden Globe 2024, many may view this as a snub from Hollywood, possibly stemming from the series' controversial portrayal of women characters and its reliance on violence. However, this isn't the case, as 'Yellowstone' missed put-on nominations due to a technicality.

To be eligible for Golden Globe nominations, TV shows must air at least 150 minutes of content within the qualifying year. However, only one episode from Season 5, 'A Knife and No Coin,' aired during this period, and delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes postponed the rest of the season. Regardless, Taylor Sheridan might still secure a major win, as Yellowstone's prequel, '1923,' received two Golden Globe nominations, including Best Drama and Best Actress for Helen Mirren.

Kevin Costner won the Best Actor award at the 2023 Golden Globes

Even though Kevin Costner's iconic character John Dutton is killed off in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, the legacy left by the iconic actor is still highly regarded. Costner won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for 'Yellowstone,' beating nominees from 'Better Call Saul,' 'The Old Man,' 'Andor,' and 'Severance' in 2023. However, due to severe flooding in California, Costner couldn’t attend the ceremony, and Regina Hall accepted the award on his behalf while the actor explained the situation on Instagram.

Costner, who also served as the executive producer for 'Yellowstone,' made his departure from the iconic series due to an internal feud with the creator, Sheridan. The offscreen conflict resulted in the ousting of Costner's character, John. Since then, the final season of the show has shifted its focus from a high-stakes drama to a character-driven one, which has failed to impress even the ardent fans.

'Yellowstone' finale will premiere on Sunday, 15 December.