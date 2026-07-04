Does Carter die in ‘Dutton Ranch’? Finn Little breaks down what’s ahead after that explosive finale

Carter finds himself in a precarious position after running away from home in the ‘Dutton Ranch’ season finale.

Carter (Finn Little) spent the entire season of 'Dutton Ranch' figuring out what he wanted to do. In the finale titled 'El Padrino,' he finally chose a path. However, he was brutally pulled away from it due to circumstances beyond his control. The Dutton ward began the episode sulking at Dwight's ranch after running away from home. Of all the people, it is Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) who locates him. After a long conversation, both seemingly reconcile and decide to start a new life outside Rio Paloma. Oreana rushes back home to pack her belongings and promises to meet him later at night. Considering what transpires later at home, it can be said with certainty that she did not make it.

Carter and Oreana in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Emerson Miller | Paramount+)

Carter also does not seem to be in a position to move out of Rio Paloma. In the last few minutes, Carter, while waiting for Oreana at Dwight's house, hears a knock on the door. He opens it and is welcomed with blows from Mariano's men. They cover his head with a bag, zip-tie his limbs, and throw him into a trunk. Mariano (Raoul Max Trujillo) later calls Beth (Kelly Reilly) and informs her, "I have your boy." Beth rushes to Rip (Cole Hauser), screaming, "They have him! They have Carter!" Rip tries to console himself and her by saying they do not want Carter, but them. The finale ends with Beth declaring, "Then they're gonna f*****g get us."

Beth and Rip in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

This ending made many fans question: is Carter dead? Well, the answer remains up in the air, but judging by the last few minutes and Rip's logic, Carter is alive but in very precarious conditions. As evidenced by Rob-Will's (Jai Courtney) death, Mariano is not above killing to get to his means. He wants to silence Beth and Rip about the illegal activities at 10-Petal Ranch and even attacked their house for it, but to no avail. Carter was the bait that he now had over their head. Fans might be worried, but Finn Little is sure Carter will survive the kidnapping. "Beth and Rip are going to bust down the door and take care of it, I'm sure," he said to TV Guide.

Carter in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The actor also hopes that the situation brings the family closer. "I'm hoping for Carter to come back into the fold with Beth and Rip and realize that they're his protectors at the end of the day, and he absolutely needs them. I think he needs to pay that back. I'm hoping Carter can start to get to work a little bit more next season, get back on the horse, and try to contribute to the family," Little added. 'Dutton Ranch' has already been renewed for season two, which will stream on Paramount+.