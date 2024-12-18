‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy vows sobriety after domestic violence arrest

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has been arrested following allegations of domestic violence. According to reports, Kennedy displayed drunk and erratic behavior at Kathy Hilton's holiday party, creating a scene. Later, he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, during which he reportedly "lifted her up and threw her to the ground."

Although police reports did not disclose the victim's identity, James Kennedy has been dating his co-star Ally Lewber, with whom he shares a residence. Following his arrest for domestic violence, Kennedy was released on bail and is currently at his home in Burbank, California. He recently took to his Instagram Stories to address his alcohol addiction and promised to make important changes in his life. This was notably the first time James had addressed his addiction and released a public statement after his arrest.

He wrote, "I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life." The Bravo show star added, "I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones." He further noted, "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward."

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has promised sobriety (Instagram/@itsjameskennedy)

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has promised sobriety in the past

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has a history of substance abuse and has previously also promised sobriety. He first got sober in 2019 but later described himself as 'California Sober' in 2020, explaining that while he abstained from alcohol, he still used cannabis.

During his 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, James revealed, "It helped me quit the alcohol for good, you know what I mean? I will quit weed also when the time comes." He explained, "I don't feel like I should quit right now, you know? There's no point. It doesn't harm me. It doesn't, like, affect my life in a negative way. So, why quit?" Unfortunately, James admitted by February 2023 that he had ditched sobriety.

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy has promised sobriety in the past (Instagram/@itsjameskennedy)

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy faces serious consequences of his arrest

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy may have secured bail, but he has faced significant consequences outside of prison that prompted his journey toward sobriety. Following the assault, James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, temporarily moved out of his house. Despite the challenges, the couple appears to still be in a relationship. In addition to relationship struggles, James has also lost his upcoming DJ residency in Las Vegas, which had been scheduled for next month.

The Bravo show star was due to play at least three shows at LIV Nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel. Unfortunately, the arrest has cost him his gigs, as the shows have been removed from the club's online calendar. Additionally, James' Komodo gig set for January also appears to be canceled as he has removed all the promotional posts about the event.