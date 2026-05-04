'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt shares disappointing update on role in Season 5

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 recently resumed filming after its hiatus

Fans of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ have been eagerly awaiting updates about the upcoming Season 5. This comes after the Hulu show recently resumed filming after its hiatus. However, fans didn't receive the update they were hoping for. One of the lead cast members, Whitney Leavitt, made a major announcement about her future on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ on May 3, 2026. During her final performance on Broadway’s 'Chicago,' where she was playing Roxie Hart, Whitney revealed that she would be leaving the show. This was also confirmed by Melanie Newman, a sports journalist, via X as she posted, “Whitney just read the headline in Chicago…Whitney Leavitt leaves ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’” The reality TV star's team also confirmed the news with Deadline.

A still from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 featuring Whitney Leavitt (Image Source: YouTube | @HULU)

Additionally, TMZ shared a video of Whitney’s performance, during which she could be seen reading from a newspaper, "What is that? Whitney…let me see… Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." This led to loud cheers from the audience. Just a few days ago, on April 22, 2026, People magazine confirmed that filming for the show’s fifth season had resumed. It was on a break because of an ongoing assault investigation surrounding fellow cast members Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. It is important to note that the two won’t be part of the show.

A still of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Fred Hayes)

Earlier, during Whitney’s March 16 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she hinted at potentially leaving the Hulu series to pursue other projects she had already lined up. She noted, “I wouldn’t be where I am without ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ But it feels like it’s time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfill these dreams and passions that I’ve been trying to get even before the show.” Whitney has been a regular cast member on the Hulu show since its debut in 2024, and it will be interesting to see if she will appear as a guest in the show's upcoming season.

The cast members of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' (Image Source: Instagram | @secretlivesonhulu)

Apart from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' Whitney was also part of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. She made it to the competition's semi-finals along with her pro dance partner, Mark Ballas. Since then, she has also been part of Broadway in Chicago. Over the years, she has been open about wanting to pursue acting, and she is soon set to feature in a festive romantic comedy, 'All for Love', as the lead actress.