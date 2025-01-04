'RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne says showmakers wanted to 'embarrass her’ and use her scandal for 'ratings'

The legal saga surrounding Erika Jayne, star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', once dominated headlines and fueled drama both on and off the show. As Jayne navigated the fallout of her divorce from disgraced attorney Tom Giardi and a multi-million-dollar embezzlement lawsuit in 2021. Back then, she claimed that 'RHOBH' producers deliberately exploited her struggles to boost ratings. Jayne filed for divorce from Giardi in late 2020. Shortly afterward, the attorney was accused of misappropriating settlement funds assigned to families of plane crash victims. Jayne took a firm stance on not knowing anything about her ex-husband’s wrongdoings. However, she was drawn into the legal battle as lawyers alleged she benefited financially from the funds.

Intriguingly, a judge allowed some of Giardi’s former clients to pursue claims against Jayne directly. These allegations became a focal point for RHOBH, with Jayne’s legal troubles and personal anguish being heavily criticized by her co-stars and viewers alike. Jayne believes this focus was no coincidence. A source claimed, "Erika's relationship with Bravo isn't in the best of places now for a few reasons, mostly because she feels that she has been hung out to dry. She promised them that she would be more open before the season started…Unfortunately, that promise came back to bite when she announced her divorce because producers wanted her to address everything directly,” as reported by The Sun.

Erika Jayne discusses one of her lowest moments during Tom Girardi’s legal troubles: “When I was going in to pick up one of my antidepressant prescriptions at the CVS and walking by my face on the cover of [a magazine], I don’t know which one it was, it said, ‘How did she blow 25… pic.twitter.com/ipfjnoTRRM — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 9, 2024

In one tension-packed episode, Garcelle Beauvais asked Jayne about Giardi calling her frequently, a revelation Jayne claimed was shared in confidence. Jayne accused Garcelle of betraying her trust. She claimed that the situation was "set up to embarrass her." Adding to the tension, Lisa Rinna reportedly had an off-camera argument with producers about their treatment of Jayne. Back then Jayne even considered leaving the show, however, her financial situation made that decision next to impossible. The legal turmoil had forced her to downgrade her lifestyle, and 'RHOBH' still remains a crucial source of income.

A source close to Jayne revealed, "Bravo isn't going to fire her because the legal case could easily span over two seasons and guarantee blockbuster ratings…She really feels like she's in an impossible situation, but has been advised by her camp not to call out the producers publicly because she has to work with them for the foreseeable." Jayne’s co-stars had also struggled to navigate the sensitive situation back then. Kyle Richards asked Jayne to answer the questions in detail as they all deserve to know the truth.

Meanwhile, Sutton Strack questioned whether the group had been misled, nudging Jayne to clapback. As per Daily Mail, she exclaimed, “If you ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you…Guess what, b****? I'm not threatening, I'm promising.”As if that was not enough, she also addressed the allegation against Giardi and exclaimed, “If he stole the money then I would like to know where it is.”