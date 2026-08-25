‘House of Guinness’ gets major Season 2 update after Season 1 finale cliffhanger

The Season 1 finale ended with the sound of a gunshot, leaving viewers wondering where the bullet landed

The Guinness family is officially returning for another round. Netflix has renewed ‘House of Guinness’ for Season 2, confirming that the story of the powerful 19th-century dynasty is far from over. Creator Steven Knight will return to continue the series, which follows the complicated lives of the Guinness siblings as they navigate family loyalties, ambition, romance and the growing pressure of protecting their famous brewing empire. Knight told Tudum he is excited to dive deeper into the characters and said, "It was such a joy to bring the Guinness story to the screen, so I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing the story of one of the world’s greatest dynasties into Season 2."

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket in a still from 'House of Guinness' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Season 2 will pick up after the dramatic events of the first installment, which left the fate of one major character hanging in the balance. The Season 1 finale ended with the sound of a gunshot, and Knight has teased that even he is enjoying the uncertainty surrounding where that bullet will ultimately land. The new episodes will continue to focus on Arthur, Edward, Anne and Benjamin Guinness, as well as the people closest to them, including family fixer Sean Rafferty. Knight mentioned the series is ultimately about a family growing up together, making the changes in their relationships a key part of what lies ahead.

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness in a still from 'House of Guinness' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Several familiar faces are expected to return, including Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea and James Norton. Other returning cast members include Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan and Ann Skelly. While Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal, viewers may have to wait a while for the next chapter. Production is reportedly expected to begin in early 2027, which means Season 2 could potentially premiere in 2028.

'House of Guinness' Season 2 finds a family already in trouble taking things one step further into ambition, intrigue, and forbidden romance. "In every generation, there’s an amazing story — more than one. There are loads of amazing stories," Knight said. He added, "The family remains eccentric, wild, brilliant, interesting, compelling — all the way through to now."