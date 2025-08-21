‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 teases a chilling new rival for Jeremy Renner's Mike — and we're here for it

'Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 trailer is out — and it finally introduces a major character we’ve been waiting for

The wait is over, Paramount+ has officially dropped the first teaser for 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4! On August 21, the streamer shared the long-anticipated preview of the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller across platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The Instagram caption read: "All eyes are back on Kingstown. #MayorOfKingstown returns October 26th on @ParamountPlus! #ParamountPlus."The teaser gives a glimpse into the brewing tension between Mike McLusky (Renner) and newcomer Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco, who joins the series as the new prison warden. In one gripping moment, Hobbs confronts Mike with a chilling line: “You’re an ex-con who ran this place for years. Ocean of blood in your wake and now, now you can’t do that.”

The official synopsis of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 reads, “In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Along with Renner and Falco, the prison drama also stars Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, and Nishi Munshi. 'Mayor of Kingstown' has been created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. In addition to this, Sheridan also executive produces alongside Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ronald Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios.

During an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dillon, who co-created the show and plays the role of detective Ian Ferguson, candidly spoke about the forthcoming season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' and described it as "a detonation, not an escalation." Then, Dillon further added, "The blade’s sharper. The cuts go deeper. It’s about the intricacies of human emotion under pressure, and the choices we make when we have no good choices left. It's an incendiary season 4." The fourth season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' is set to premiere on Paramount+ only on October 26, 2025..