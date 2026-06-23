Warner Bros. shares exciting update on iconic '80s fantasy adventure reboot — here's what we know so far

Warner Bros. has announced a new animated movie, but the update raises questions about Adam Wingard's long-awaited film

The future of ‘ThunderCats’ on the big screen just became a lot more interesting and a little more confusing. Fans of the classic 1980s franchise received fresh news during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival when Warner Bros. Pictures Animation revealed that a new animated ‘ThunderCats’ movie is in development. The announcement, first reported by DiscussingFilm, immediately sparked questions because Warner Bros. already has a long-discussed ‘ThunderCats’ feature attached to filmmaker Adam Wingard. At the moment, nobody outside the studio seems to know exactly how the two projects fit together. Is the newly announced animated film the same movie Wingard has been developing for years? Has his project been reworked into a fully animated production? Or are there now two separate ‘ThunderCats’ movies moving forward at the same time? Warner Bros. has not provided answers yet, leaving fans to piece together clues while they wait for additional details.

Meanwhile, the original ‘ThunderCats’ television series debuted in 1985 and became one of the most recognizable animated action shows of its era. The story followed a group of feline humanoid aliens who escaped the destruction of their home world and settled on Third Earth. There, they faced the terrifying Mumm-Ra, an ancient sorcerer whose schemes constantly threatened the heroes. Leading the team was Lion-O, the young ruler armed with the legendary Sword of Omens. Alongside him were fan favorites such as Panthro, the mechanically gifted strongman; Cheetara, known for her incredible speed; and Snarf, the often-comic companion who became nearly as famous as the heroes themselves.

A screengrab of animated Lion-O taken from a 'ThunderCats' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @GenerationWB)

Despite maintaining a loyal following for decades, ‘ThunderCats’ has struggled to find long-term success with modern reboots. Cartoon Network launched a reimagined version of the series in 2011, but it lasted only one season. Nearly a decade later, ‘ThunderCats Roar’ arrived with a different approach. The 2020 series leaned into comedy and exaggerated visuals. Again, the show did not remain on the air for long. Then the news broke in 2021 that Adam Wingard was developing a live-action theatrical adaptation for Warner Bros. What made Wingard's version stand out was its proposed visual style. The director discussed combining computer-generated imagery with animation techniques to capture the look and spirit of the original characters. For a while, updates on the project were scarce.

However, Wingard continued to reassure fans that the film remained active behind the scenes. In March 2024, he spoke with Gizmodo and described ‘ThunderCats’ as one of his main priorities. He also confirmed that he was writing the screenplay with longtime collaborator Simon Barrett. Of course, Hollywood development schedules can change quickly. A project that appears to be moving ahead one year can look very different the next. That reality is partly why the latest Annecy announcement has generated so many questions. Without clarification from Warner Bros., it is impossible to know whether Wingard is still directing, if he remains attached as a writer, or whether the newly announced animated film represents an entirely different creative direction.