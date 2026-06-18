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Duffer Brothers’ ‘The Boroughs’ gets major Season 2 update from Netflix and fans won’t be happy

‘The Boroughs’ centered on the residents of a retirement community who discovered a mysterious supernatural threat
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring the cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)
A still from 'The Boroughs' featuring the cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

Netflix has decided not to move forward with another season of ‘The Boroughs’, bringing the sci-fi drama to an end after just one installment, as per Deadline. The cancellation comes only weeks after the series premiered. Executive producers included Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative force behind ‘Stranger Things’, and expectations were naturally high because of that connection. Yet despite positive reactions from many critics, the series failed to build the kind of momentum that typically helps secure a renewal. According to the outlet, discussions about the future of ‘The Boroughs’ had already been taking place before the show's release. 

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

In fact, the outlet reported that the writers room for the second season had already opened, which is often done for major productions while executives evaluate performance. Sources also told the publication that one proposal involved shooting a second and third season consecutively. Those plans, however, never reached the finish line. Once the numbers started coming in, Netflix reportedly reconsidered the show's future. While ‘The Boroughs’ attracted favorable reviews, its viewership fell short of the expectations many had for a project linked to the Duffers. The series opened with 5.6 million views during its first weekend. In its first complete week on the platform, viewership climbed to 9.5 million. At that point, there was reason to believe word-of-mouth could help the show continue growing. 

A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina in 'The Boroughs' (Cover image credit: Netflix)
A still of Denis O'Hare, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

Instead, the opposite happened. The following week saw viewership fall sharply to 3.7 million. Such a steep drop suggested that many viewers who sampled the series did not continue recommending it in large numbers. The cancellation may still surprise some viewers because ‘The Boroughs’ arrived carrying a unique premise and an impressive cast. The story centered on residents of a retirement community who discover that a mysterious supernatural threat is targeting the very thing they value most: the time they have left. The show placed older characters at the center of the action, giving the sci-fi genre a different perspective.

A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix | The Boroughs)

However, there is also the business side of the equation. ‘The Boroughs’ was far from a small production as the series featured visual effects, supernatural elements, and a cast packed with recognizable names. Those ingredients helped create an ambitious show, but they also increased the budget. When a series carries a hefty price tag, viewership expectations naturally rise as well. If audience numbers fail to reach certain benchmarks, even well-reviewed programs can find themselves on the chopping block. For now, ‘The Boroughs’ joins the growing list of one-season Netflix originals.

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