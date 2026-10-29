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‘The Diplomat’ gets exciting update just weeks after Season 4's cliffhanger ending

‘The Diplomat’ has unfinished business after Season 4, and Netflix has news about what comes next.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler happily shares a meal in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler happily shares a meal in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Kate Wyler’s latest political stand came with an unlikely ally: her own husband. ‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 ended with a G7 summit that became a marital turning point as well as a political showdown. Kate took a stand against President Grace Penn, and her husband unexpectedly followed her lead. After four seasons of watching the Wylers struggle to get on the same page, their moment of agreement gives viewers another reason to anticipate Season 5.

Netflix has now renewed ‘The Diplomat’ for Season 5, confirming the political thriller’s return two weeks after Season 4 arrived. The streamer announced the news on October 29, with Variety and Deadline also reporting the pickup. A premiere date has not been announced, and Netflix has not shared plot details for Season 5.

The finale leaves plenty to address. At the G7 summit in Italy, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) resigned in protest after President Penn threatened to use force against countries interfering with the US mission in European waters. Chief of Staff Billie Appiah and Secretary of State Miguel Ganon followed Kate out, before Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) also resigned. His decision put the couple on the same side after a season in which his alliance with Grace had placed him at odds with Kate, although Hal's motives remain open to interpretation.

Creator Debora Cahn connected that ending to the power of acting together in comments shared by Netflix’s Tudum. “It is very important in terms of what we’re looking at, [to consider] what you can do as a group that you can’t do as an individual, or what will make a difference as a group that won’t make a difference as an individual,” she said. “Moral contagion works in both directions.” Those remarks explain the thinking behind the finale, while the consequences of the resignations remain unresolved.

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as Kate and Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The renewal also follows a run of viewing figures and acting awards for the Netflix drama. According to the streamer, ‘The Diplomat’ has earned more than 130 million views across its four seasons since its 2023 debut. It has spent 13 weeks in the Top 10 and reached it in 87 countries. Russell won the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Season 3. Janney also won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Season 3.

Alongside Russell, Sewell and Janney, the series stars Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park and Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah. Cahn created the show and executive produces alongside Russell, Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie. Netflix has not announced Season 5 as the final season. All four existing seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

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