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‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 ending explained: Does Hal replace Grace Penn as president?

Hal’s final move at the G7 raises questions about his loyalties as Kate confronts Grace, but keeps the viewers waiting for more.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Allison Janney (L) as Grace Penn and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Allison Janney (L) as Grace Penn and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

‘The Diplomat’ has reached the point where getting through a summit is harder than organizing one. Season 4, which arrived on Netflix on October 15, brings Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) to the G7 in Italy with her marriage and the US-UK alliance under pressure. Her husband, Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), has helped create the crisis she is trying to contain. By the finale, even staying in the room becomes a political decision.

Hal does not replace President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) before the season ends. He follows Kate and other officials out of the summit, but his resignation as vice president is not confirmed. Grace remains president when the credits roll. The cliffhanger is what Hal intends to tell reporters and whether he will continue serving in her administration.

Keri Russell (L) as Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The confrontation begins with Poseidon, the Russian weapon Grace and Hal secretly stole from a submarine grounded in British waters. Kate initially helps contain the fallout, despite knowing what their actions could mean for Britain. Furthermore, Grace survives an assassination attempt early in the season, but those around her become concerned about her subsequent decisions. Her willingness to threaten Britain with American warships leaves Kate struggling to defend the administration.

Stuart Hayford’s treatment makes that position harder to maintain. He submits his objections through the State Department’s dissent channel, allowing the officials to raise concerns. Grace retaliates by recalling him from London, leaving his career in limbo. For Kate, his treatment demonstrates what happens to people who challenge the president from within.

At the G7, Grace addresses the Poseidon operation before Britain’s prime minister can expose it. She presents America’s actions as necessary for security and challenges the other countries to consider the consequences of excluding the US. The other leaders do not immediately hold her accountable. Kate then resigns publicly as ambassador to the UK, refusing to continue supporting the administration.

White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah and Secretary of State Miguel Ganon follow Kate’s lead. Both publicly resign, turning her departure into a rejection of Grace by several members of her government. Their decisions leave the president without three officials who have helped manage the crisis. However, their resignations do not remove Grace from office.

Rory Kinnear (L) as Nicol Trowbridge shakes hands with Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Kate had told Hal to remain vice president and deny advance knowledge of her decision. His appearance outside therefore goes against the plan she had outlined for him. He joins the departing officials as they approach the press. Kate introduces him as vice president, but the season ends before he speaks.

The walkout shows Hal joining Kate publicly after spending the season working alongside Grace. It does not establish whether he is abandoning his office or how he plans to confront the president. His statement remains the missing piece. The finale leaves viewers without confirmation of his intentions or the consequences for Grace.

(L–R) Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Rory Kinnear and David Gyasi in ‘The Diplomat’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Britain’s leadership changes are more definite. Austin Dennison dies in a helicopter crash in Amritsar, costing Kate an ally. Nicol Trowbridge subsequently resigns after Kate reveals she has a recording of his attack on Margaret Roylin. Jodie Whittaker’s Bethan Vaughan wins the leadership contest and becomes prime minister.

Vaughan allows Russia to recover its dead from the submarine, despite the risk of exposing the missing weapon. Grace brings the Poseidon dispute to the G7 herself, pre-empting the British prime minister’s planned statement. Britain has a confirmed new leader by the finale. America’s president remains Grace, with Hal’s next words still unheard.

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