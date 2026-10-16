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Will there be ‘The Diplomat’ Season 5? Everything to know about future of Keri Russell's hit

The fan-favorite show returned for Season 4 on October 15, with all episodes released simultaneously on Netflix
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Diplomat’ featuring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Nick Wall)
A still from ‘The Diplomat’ featuring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Nick Wall)

Netflix released Season 4 of ‘The Diplomat’ on October 15, 2026. With all eight episodes now available on the streamer, viewers are wondering whether the show will return for Season 5. The political thriller has been a fan favorite since it premiered on Netflix with Keri Russell (Kate Wyler) and Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler, Kate’s husband) in the lead. However, Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal.

A still from ‘The Diplomat’ featuring Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge (Image Source: Netflix)

​Viewers may have to wait a little longer for an update on the show's future. However, given its popularity since its debut in April 2023, a renewal remains possible. Showrunner Debora Cahn, in her October 5, 2026, interview with ScreenRant, teased a potential Season 5. “You can ask, but I can’t answer,” she said. ​In 2024, after the show’s second season aired, she also noted that she had “ideas for a long, long time.” At the time, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she added, “I know some of the way that the story could continue or end. There’s some of it that I don’t know. And, you know, to be completely honest, I have to say a lot of my favorite stuff was not in my plans in the very beginning.”

A still from ‘The Diplomat’ featuring Allison Janney as Grace Hagen Penn and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Erika Kuenka)

So, if ‘The Diplomat’ returns for Season 5, the characters that are most likely to return will be Keri Russell as Kate, Rufus Sewell as Hal, Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, the UK Prime Minister, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, the Foreign Secretary, and Allison Janney as Grace Hagen Penn, the US President in Season 3. However, Netflix has yet to confirm the show's renewal or announce any casting details for a potential fifth season. Viewers will have to wait for an official update to learn which familiar faces might return and whether new cast members will join the political thriller in the future.

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