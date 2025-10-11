'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 3 hints at major character death ahead of looming series finale

Season 3 of the hit AMC series hinted at the death of the future king of Spain, Guillermo Torres.

'The Walking Dead' series has carved a reputation for killing major characters over the seasons. Now, the spinoffs have taken similar routes with 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'Dead City' looking at making key characters kick the bucket. The latest installment, 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon', teases the death of a major player in the hit AMC zombie drama.

AMC released the trailer of the upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 3. The clip opens with Paz (Alexandra Masangkay) catching up to Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the latter makes no effort to hide his reluctance to team up as he hunts for Justina (Candella Saitta). The same trailer also reveals that the duo may have to kill Guillermo Torres (Gonzalo Bouz), the future King of Spain.

First introduced in the second episode of the season, Torres made his dominant presence clear. He also cemented himself as a character putting himself as royalty and not keen on those questioning his customs and methods. One of the many customs was the age-old tradition of a young man from Solaz del Mar trading in an offering known as the La Ofrenda to help Torres' side equip themselves with weapons, supplies, and most importantly, protection. With this, Dixon and Paz's mission becomes clear. Kill Torres to rescue Justina, and that would also mean freeing more people while at it.

It remains to be seen whether the showdown between Dixon and Paz against Torres will see the duo succeed in killing the overarching character. Whether it will happen in the upcoming episode or in the final is debatable. Titled 'Contrabando', the episode promises to set up an explosive finish to the series that has been gripping so far.

In related news, a scene from the season 3 finale, 'Solace of the Sea,' showed Daryl in a candid conversation with Carol (Melissa McBride) on a beach about his need to constantly be on the run while revealing he wouldn't be able to stay in one place when they return home. Speaking to fans at the New York Comic Con, McBride hinted at what Season 4 had to offer. We hope that you all will keep watching. It’s going to be even better than Season 3," she said. The upcoming installment will also mark the final season of the spinoff.

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 3 is now airing weekly on AMC and streaming on AMC+.