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Lionel Richie spotted filming ‘American Idol’ with Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood after hospitalization

The show’s judges were seen at recent auditions held in Savannah.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘American Idol’ featuring Lionel Richie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionelrichie)
A still from ‘American Idol’ featuring Lionel Richie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lionelrichie)

The fan-favorite singing competition, ‘American Idol,’ will return for its 25th-anniversary season in 2027. Ahead of the upcoming Season 25 premiere, the show’s judges, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, were recently spotted on Broughton Street in Savannah. The judges visited the city while the show prepared for its Season 25. Notably, the show is shifting its primary location base from Los Angeles to Atlanta for the milestone season. The show chose Savannah for the upcoming auditions. It will be the show’s first audition stop, during which the crew and judges will spend a week in the city searching for talented singers.

A still from ‘American Idol’ featuring Lionel Richie (Image Source: Instagram | @lionelrichie)

According to WJCL News, the judges, including Richie, were spotted with the filming crew in Savannah on Wednesday. This would be Richie’s first appearance since his hospitalization. During the auditions, young and experienced artists performed in front of the judges. ‘American Idol’ Season 22 runner-up, Will Mosley, was also among the attendees, supporting a friend who’s auditioning for the upcoming season. “I feel like if you have a dream that you think you can achieve, you owe it to yourself to go chasing,” shared Mosley.

The reality show’s executive producer and showrunner, Megan Wolflick, said that ‘American Idol’ has found success with artists from Georgia. Interestingly, Luke Bryan and the show host, Ryan Seacrest, are also from the state. She added, “When we come to Savannah, we always find exceptional talent.” She pointed out, “American Idol loves Savannah.”

Further on, during ‘American Idol’ Season 25 auditions, interested artists will get an opportunity at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustee’s Garden, because the show will offer 25 Golden tickets during Hollywood Week. From there, the auditions will head to Hawaii, where the show’s voting schedule will begin.

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