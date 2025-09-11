Is Ryan Seacrest returning to ‘American Idol’? Here’s the BIG update you need to know about season 24

Ryan Seacrest's fate as 'American Idol' host revealed, as judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan make a massive season 24 comeback

The question of whether Ryan Seacrest would return to ‘American Idol’ has finally been answered. Fans of the long-running competition show can breathe a sigh of relief. According to Deadline, ABC has officially announced that Seacrest will continue as host for the program’s 24th season, set to premiere in 2026. The confirmation puts an end to weeks of speculation fueled by the host’s absence from promotional footage for the new season. It had left audiences wondering if one of Idol’s most recognizable voices might be missing.

For more than two decades, Seacrest has been a fixture of ‘American Idol,’ guiding hopefuls, judges, and viewers through the highs and heartbreaks that have defined the series. He first joined the show at its launch in 2002, co-hosting with Brian Dunkleman during the inaugural season before taking on solo hosting duties from season two. Since then, his steady presence has helped anchor a program that has seen many changes, from the rotating panel of celebrity judges to the show's network move from Fox to ABC in 2018. At a time when many shows rely on constant reinvention, his presence provides a throughline of familiarity that has kept fans engaged.

Producers are clearly banking on that sense of continuity as the show heads into its third decade on air. The judging lineup also remains stable for the upcoming season. Carrie Underwood, who joined the panel in 2024 after Katy Perry’s departure, will return alongside longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Underwood’s addition was particularly noteworthy given her own history as the show’s 2005 champion and one of its most successful alumnae. Meanwhile, beyond ‘American Idol,’ Seacrest continues to juggle an enviable roster of high-profile gigs. In September 2024, he stepped into the legendary shoes of Pat Sajak as the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

He also remains the face of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’, a tradition he has helmed since 2005. Together, these roles position Seacrest as one of the most recognizable broadcasters in the U.S., straddling both the world of talent competitions and live event television. As for ‘American Idol’ itself, casting efforts are already well underway. Through the ‘Idol Across America’ initiative, aspiring singers from all 50 states have been auditioning virtually, while regional open calls are also offering a pathway to the judges’ panel. Those who impress in the early rounds will secure the iconic golden ticket to ‘Hollywood Week.’

It’s a notoriously tough stage where contestants face grueling eliminations; only the strongest voices advance to live performances. The stakes are high, as the show’s history demonstrates the career opportunities it can provide. Over the years, it has launched the careers of some of music’s biggest names: from Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to Jordin Sparks and Fantasia Barrino. Contestants who didn’t win the title have also gone on to lasting success, including Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. The most recent champion, Jamal Roberts, is a Mississippi gym teacher with powerhouse vocals.

He claimed the 'American Idol' Season 23 crown earlier this year after capturing the majority of 26 million votes cast by fans. Moreover, according to figures reported by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘American Idol’ continues to deliver strong numbers for ABC. During the 2025 season, the series drew an average of 7.3 million viewers across various platforms over five weeks. And as the countdown to season 24 begins, ABC is betting on a mix of fresh talent, a seasoned panel of judges, and the steady guiding hand of Ryan Seacrest to keep ‘American Idol’ at the forefront of American pop culture.