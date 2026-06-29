Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ finally sets release date at Starz after CBS cancellation

Hondo returns on Starz after CBS cancellation as Sony lines up worldwide buyers for the spinoff ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles,’ and it's sooner than you think.

'S.W.A.T. Exiles' continues the franchise established by CBS’ 'S.W.A.T.', which followed an elite Los Angeles tactical unit and made Shemar Moore's Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson a fan favorite. The original series ran for eight seasons and even bounced back from cancellation more than once before CBS finally pulled the plug. The new 10-episode spinoff brings Moore back as Hondo, this time alongside a mix of new faces and a few familiar ones.'S.W.A.T. Exiles' is set to premiere in the US on Starz on September 25. Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays and will also be available to stream on the Starz app and its on-demand platforms.

A still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' shows two recruits during a tense exchange (Image Source: Instagram/@swathqtv)

Moore said in the Variety report, "S.W.A.T. Exiles' is coming in hot! I couldn't be more excited that Starz is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S." He added that they had something special and that he could not wait for fans to see what they had been working on. Thanking Sony Pictures Television, Moore said, "A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we’ve built together." He also noted that the global rollout made the moment more meaningful as fans around the world would get to experience it together. Moore first played Hondo on the CBS reboot of 'S.W.A.T.', which premiered in 2017 and followed the Los Angeles-based tactical unit across eight seasons.

The cast of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' appears in a still from the Starz spinoff series (Image Source: Instagram/@swathqtv)

The new series begins after a mission goes wrong and Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement. He is asked to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of younger recruits who are untested and unpredictable. The story will focus on Hondo's efforts to bridge the generational divide while turning the group into a team capable of protecting the city. The premise also ties the spinoff directly to the program that shaped Hondo's career, making his return more than a brief continuation of the original show.

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in a still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Instagram/@swathqtv)

Along with Moore, 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' stars Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. Original 'S.W.A.T.' cast members Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will return as Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively. David Lim will also reprise his role as Victor Tan in the penultimate episode. Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan are also executive producers.

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Instagram/@swathqtv)

Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks, told Variety that "'S.W.A.T. Exiles' engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience." She added that Starz was "thrilled" to be the first place US fans could watch the next chapter of the franchise. Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, also said the response to the spinoff had been "extraordinary" and pointed to the franchise's strength. The original 'S.W.A.T.' was first canceled by CBS after season 6, then brought back for a seventh and final season, renewed again for season 8, and later canceled once more before Sony moved ahead with 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.'