MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Sebastian Stan’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Fjord’ sets release date in tense first trailer

Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes-winning drama reunites Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as parents facing an abuse investigation.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Sebastian Stan as Romanian father Mihai Gheorghiu in 'Fjord' (Cover Image Source: NEON)
Sebastian Stan as Romanian father Mihai Gheorghiu in 'Fjord' (Cover Image Source: NEON)

Sebastian Stan is almost unrecognizable as a Romanian father whose family is pulled into a child-welfare investigation in the first trailer for 'Fjord.' The film reunites Stan with his 'A Different Man' co-star Renate Reinsve, who plays his Norwegian wife.

As questions grow around bruises found on their oldest daughter, the footage leaves room for doubt about the parents, the authorities, and the cultural divide between them. It offers no easy answer about where concern ends and prejudice begins.

Neon released the trailer on August 27 and confirmed that 'Fjord' will open in theaters on October 9. The film, by Romanian writer-director Cristian Mungiu, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Stan plays Mihai Gheorghiu, a devout Romanian evangelical Christian, while Reinsve stars as his wife, Lisbet. The couple moves from Bucharest to a remote coastal town in Norway with their five children to live closer to her family.

Sebastian Stan as Mihai and Renate Reinsve as Lisbet with the Gheorghiu children in 'Fjord' (Image Source: NEON)
Sebastian Stan as Mihai and Renate Reinsve as Lisbet with the Gheorghiu children in 'Fjord' (Image Source: NEON)

“A Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close-knit coastal town,” the official synopsis reads. “Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs. When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgment that blurs the lines between concern and prejudice.”

The investigation begins after teachers notice unexplained bruises on the couple’s oldest daughter. Norway’s child protection services become involved, and the inquiry quickly escalates into the possibility of a criminal sentence for Mihai and Lisbet. The trailer shows the parents navigating interviews, official meetings, and mounting scrutiny as all five children are placed in protective custody. The family’s religious beliefs and approach to discipline are also examined.

Renate Reinsve as Lisbet helps Sebastian Stan's Mihai prepare in a still from 'Fjord' (Image Source: NEON)
Renate Reinsve as Lisbet helps Sebastian Stan's Mihai prepare in a still from 'Fjord' (Image Source: NEON)

The cast includes Vanessa Cuban and Jonathan Ciprian Breeze as the couple’s oldest children. Lisa Carlehed, Henrikke Lund-Olsen, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Markus Tønseth also appear. According to Norway’s public broadcaster NRK, the story draws from several child-welfare cases in the country. The roles also allow Romanian-born Stan and Norwegian actor Reinsve to play characters from their respective home countries.

Mungiu told Deadline in May that he initially thought Stan was “too good-looking, somehow.” Discussing the actor’s shaved head, glasses, and altered appearance, he added, “Sebastian was very generous, and he followed my idea about how he should be looking for 'Fjord'. As the film proves, he doesn’t need to be handsome to keep you glued to the screen.” 'Fjord' marks Stan and Reinsve’s second film together after 2024’s 'A Different Man.' 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When does 'Coyote vs Acme' come out? Release date, parents guide, and more
A JOURNEY (2024)

When does 'Coyote vs Acme' come out? Release date, parents guide, and more

'Coyote vs Acme' finally heads to theaters after a turbulent journey, bringing Wile E. Coyote’s long-running battle with Acme to the big screen.
2 hours ago
'Toy Story 5' finally sets Disney+ streaming date
MOVIES

'Toy Story 5' finally sets Disney+ streaming date

The Pixar sequel is available through paid home-viewing options before it streams on Disney+.
5 hours ago
Jared Padalecki's Netflix holiday rom-com with ‘Gossip Girl’ star finally sets release date
GOSSIP GIRL

Jared Padalecki's Netflix holiday rom-com with ‘Gossip Girl’ star finally sets release date

The bodyguard-meets-movie-star Christmas story finally has a premiere date on Netflix
13 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals if she’ll return for ‘Barbie 2’ and the one person who could bring her back
BARBIE (2023)

EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals if she’ll return for ‘Barbie 2’ and the one person who could bring her back

While ‘Barbie 2’ remains uncertain, Coughlan revealed she’d do “literally anything” to work with Greta Gerwig again
15 hours ago
Where was 'The Last Sunrise' filmed? Real-life locations where Ry and Julian's story unfolds
MOVIES

Where was 'The Last Sunrise' filmed? Real-life locations where Ry and Julian's story unfolds

Historic estates, mountain villages, and a Menorca cove provide the settings for Ry and Julian's Prime Video romance
17 hours ago
Does 'The Last Sunrise' have a happy ending? Ry and Julián's fate explained
MOVIES

Does 'The Last Sunrise' have a happy ending? Ry and Julián's fate explained

'The Last Sunrise' sees Ry survive surgery, but the final scene leaves one part of her future with Julián unresolved.
1 day ago
Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer
MOVIES

Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,' with Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing.
1 day ago
Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'
MOVIES

Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'

Ridley Scott has teased the next 'Alien' movie, which will continue David’s story after 'Alien: Covenant' and explore his plans for a new world.
1 day ago
‘The Love Hypothesis’ sets release date as trailer brings fan-favorite scene to life
MOVIES

‘The Love Hypothesis’ sets release date as trailer brings fan-favorite scene to life

Olive and Adam’s fake-dating experiment starts crossing its carefully drawn boundaries, with ‘The Love Hypothesis’ finally setting a release date.
1 day ago
‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think
MOVIES

‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think

A24's highest-grossing film, 'Backrooms,' was directed by Kane Parsons
1 day ago