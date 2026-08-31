‘Chicago Fire’ will host a completely new fire chief in the upcoming season

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will revamp the leadership arrangement in Firehouse 51

'Chicago Fire' has undergone several changes over the years. For the longest time, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Roderique Walker) served as the chief of Firehouse 51. After his departure in Season 12, Chief Dominic "Dom" Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) was brought in. In the second half of Season 14, he was also let go. After Chief Pascal, Chief Andre Hopkins (Rob Morgan) was brought into that role. He left for his old position in the penultimate episode of Season 14, and the position was vacant by the end. Many fans believed that in the upcoming season there would be no chief of the facility; instead, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) would be the highest-ranking officer after his promotion to captain last season. However, a casting call is now out for the chief's stand-in. This means that in the next season, there will be both a chief and captain in Firehouse 51.

A still of Severide from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @taylorkinney111)

If Severide chose to remain with Firehouse 51, then he and the new entrant would be part of the same leadership group. Their dynamics would impact the entire fire station's functioning. If they clash, it could lead to some disastrous but juicy storylines. The casting call asks for a Caucasian male in his 40s to 60s. The actor must also have a medium-to-large build and be between 5'11" and 6'1" in height. Another important description is light brown or reddish hair. They are seeking a 'male stand-in to match an actor portraying a fire chief.' Until now, no actor of this description has been announced. However, the team definitely has someone in mind, considering the detailed description. It also does not seem that the stand-in will be for any previous chief, as none of them match it.

A still of Chief Hopkins and Kelly Severide from ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Stand-ins are mostly brought in for cast members with a sizable role, according to One Chicago Center. This suggests that the new chief will be an important part of the upcoming season. Season 15 will likely pick up after the disastrous events of the Season 14 finale. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte), Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso), Tony Ferraris (Anthony Ferraris), and Harold Capp (Randy Flagler) had their fates hanging in the balance after being stuck in an explosion. The show is set to welcome 'All American' alum Da’Vinchi and 'Shadowhunters' Matthew Daddario as new characters, according to PEOPLE. Miñoso and Dermot Mulroney will leave the show during Season 15. Victor Teran will also replace Andrea Newman as the showrunner. 'Chicago Fire' is set to return on Wednesday, October 7 at 9/8c on NBC.