Where is the next season of ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 12 filming clues and renewal status

After the Boston reunion, casting calls and restaurant sightings offer fresh clues about where Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ could head for Season 12.

Boston’s ‘Love Is Blind’ finale sent two couples to the altar and came away with one marriage. By the time the cast got back together, there was already another engagement to talk about. Sarah Williams and John Shannon, the season's only married couple, also had an update of their own. Now that the Boston reunion is streaming on Netflix, attention has shifted to where the show goes next.

Philadelphia is the strongest lead for Season 12. Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, put out a casting call for Philadelphia singles in July 2025. The same casting round also sought applicants in four other markets, including Charleston and Austin.

By March 2026, cameras and the show’s signature gold wine glasses had turned up at restaurants across the city. The sightings included Dear Daphni near Rittenhouse Square, Casa Oui in Queen Village, and Vita. In footage posted on social media, the gold glasses helped local viewers connect the shoots to the Netflix series.

The Inquirer reported in March that filming was underway in Philadelphia, but did not identify the season. Netflix announced Boston as the Season 11 location in May, and the season premiered in October. Cosmopolitan also pointed to Philadelphia sightings in April. The casting call and restaurant footage are why Philadelphia is in the conversation for Season 12, though Netflix has yet to confirm where Season 12 is set.

Nashville entered the conversation after Kinetic Content issued a separate casting call for singles across Tennessee. It was the show’s third round of recruiting in the state, according to The Tennessean, which imagined what a Music City season might look like, down to a date at Centennial Park.

Tennessee was one of six markets in the casting push, alongside New York City, Georgia, Orlando, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The team previously cast in Tennessee in 2023 and again in July 2026. The latest statewide call leaves both the host city and season number open.

Netflix has yet to publicly announce a Season 12 renewal or reveal a cast or premiere date. There was a gap between seasons last time, too. Season 10's reunion aired in March 2026, and Netflix announced Season 11 in May, ahead of its October premiere. Ohio's Season 10 premiered on February 11, while Boston's Season 11 arrived in October. For now, all 11 seasons of ‘Love Is Blind,’ including the Boston reunion, are available to stream on Netflix.