‘DWTS’ pro Jan Ravnik hints at a 'surprise' Taylor Swift moment for Halloween Night: ‘Just so you know…’

Ravnik, known for his work on Swift's 'Eras Tour', hinted that the Grammy-winning singer may play an important role in their routine

Taylor Swift might finally make an appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars.' Notably, Swift's former Eras Tour dancer, Jan Ravnik, joined the dance competition in Season 34, making fans wonder if the 'Cruel Summer' singer would ever make an appearance on the show. In a surprise update, Ravnik teased a Taylor Swift appearance on the upcoming Halloween Night episode, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than expected.

During an interview with Us Weekly on October 21, Ravnik and his partner, Jen Affleck, hinted that Swift could be involved in their spooky routine. Affleck teased, "It's a surprise, just so you know… It's for all the Swifties," while Ravnik added, "You'll have to see," keeping details and potential cameos under wraps. The pro dancer might create a spooky routine to a Swift track like 'Haunted,' 'No Body, No Crime,' or 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?' or even pay homage to her iconic looks from 'Shake It Off' or 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

'DWTS' has previously dedicated an entire episode to Swift in 2023, featuring couples dancing to songs like 'Cruel Summer,' 'Don’t Blame Me,' and 'Paper Rings.' Although Swift has never competed on the show, she performed on the show in 2009, 2010, and 2012, as per Parade. Fans speculate that her concert colleague could entice her to return, creating a fun moment with Swift singing live while the fan-favorite dancer and his partner showcase their choreography.

Notably, Ravnik, known for his backup work on Swift's Eras Tour from March 2023 to December 2024, and his appearance in 'The Eras Tour Movie', is now competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on 'Dancing With the Stars'. Reflecting on the tour, he wrote on Instagram, "I still can't find the words to fully describe what I'm feeling. It's like there's this weight in my chest, a mix of gratitude, love, and sadness, because saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough."

He thanked his fellow dancers, the band, the crew, and Swift, stating, "For setting a bar so high it made every one of us rise to the challenge." Ravnik added, "We've created memories, and we've shared laughs and tears along the way. I am not the same person I was 2 years ago, and I can easily say these were the best years of my life." Not only that, but Ravnik has also performed with several pop stars besides Swift, including Paula Abdul at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and her Las Vegas residency; Mariah Carey on her Christmas Tour and special 'Mariah Carey Christmas: The Magic Continues'; and Bruno Mars.