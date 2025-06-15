‘DWTS’ winner calls out showrunners for giving her a ‘ghetto’ Mirrorball trophy: ‘All the pieces...’

'DWTS' winner Nicole Scherzinger reveals what really happened to her Mirrorball trophy

Nicole Scherzinger reflected on her ‘DWTS’ days and shared a shocking update! The singer participated in the 10th season of the dance competition, which premiered more than a decade ago. She was paired with beloved pro Derek Hough, and the duo lifted the coveted mirrorball trophy, beating star participants like Pamela Anderson, Chad Ochocinco, and Erin Andrews. Scherzinger took a trip down memory lane and described her ‘DWTS’ journey as memorable and challenging. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the multi-hyphenate revealed that she joined the dance show for her mother.

“She was a massive fan of the show, and she really wanted me to do it,” Scherzinger recalled. As someone who’s always up for a challenge, she agreed to do ‘DWTS,’ but the show turned out to be tougher than she had anticipated. Scherzinger, who’s currently a judge on 'The Masked Singer,' practiced rigorously and didn’t give a day off to her dance partner for a few months. “Derek Hough was the best partner and always will be,” she added. Looking back, the 41-year-old singer is glad and grateful for the experience. “I learned so much, and I feel like we got to create some really memorable little performances,” she added.

When asked for her thoughts on winning the title that season, Scherzinger admitted to being genuinely “surprised” with the result. She thought that Evan Lysacek, who was the runner-up alongside his pro partner Anna Trebunskaya, did an “amazing” job that season. “What a great time that was. It's something that I worked really hard for,” Scherzinger added. She explained that though the show might look glamorous, the participants give their “blood, sweat, and tears” in every performance.

But what happened to her mirrorball trophy after all these years? Speaking to the outlet, she revealed that she just got the trophy back. “They gave it to me, and it fell apart in pieces. It was so ghetto; all the pieces fell apart! So they worked on it, and they redid it for me,” she revealed. She added that the trophy has now been restored to mint condition and is proudly displayed in her home. As the ‘DWTS’ season 10 champion, Scherzinger sure has some tricks up her sleeves. When asked for her advice for the newcomers, she said, “Just be yourself.” She asked contestants to bring their best in every performance and have fun.

“I always told Derek, every week I want it to be an event and something different and tell a story,” she added. She also urged competitors to first decide their creative vision, then build choreography around it. “You can do anything. That's what's so wonderful on this show,” she motivated. The beloved dance competition is headed for its 34th season with confirmed contestants Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. Robert is a wildlife conservationist and the son of the late Steve Irwin, whereas Earle is a social media influencer. ‘DWTS’ season 34 is set to premiere in the fall of 2025.