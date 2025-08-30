‘DWTS’ just got way more exciting as new pro with surprising connection to Taylor Swift joins season 34

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour backup dancer is entering his ‘Dancing With the Stars’ era and we're obsessed

For months, rumors swirled across fan forums and social media that Jan Ravnik might soon be gliding across the ballroom floor of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ For the unversed, Ranvik is the Slovenian-born dancer who electrified stages during Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour. Now, those whispers have been confirmed. On August 28, ABC made it official: Ravnik is joining the long-running dance competition as a professional for Season 34. According to Entertainment Now, the announcement arrived during 'Good Morning America', where the show traditionally unveils big casting news.

Not long after, the official ‘DWTS’ Instagram page celebrated the addition. A studio shot of Ravnik was posted with the caption: “Welcome our NEW PRO @janravnik to the #DWTS ballroom!” The comments section immediately lit up with excitement from both Swifties and longtime 'DWTS' loyalists. In a video message aired after the reveal, Ravnik himself shared his gratitude. Smiling widely, he told fans he was “very excited” to be part of the 'DWTS' family. For many American viewers, Ravnik’s biggest claim to fame is his work on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. It spanned continents and shattered ticket sales records between March 2023 and December 2024. Night after night, Ravnik shared the stage with Swift in sold-out stadiums, performing for crowds that often exceeded 70,000 people.

On Instagram, he documented his journey, regularly posting behind-the-scenes snapshots and performance clips. His heartfelt caption from opening night in Glendale, Arizona, became especially memorable: “I’m beyond grateful to be part of @taylorswift Eras Tour. Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterday’s opening night! I never thought that small-town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are.” But Swift isn’t the only star Ravnik has worked with. He has also performed with Mariah Carey and shared the stage with Paula Abdul during her Las Vegas residency. While Ravnik may be new to American television audiences, he is far from an unknown in the global dance community.

Long before stadium tours and primetime network reveals, he was carving out a name for himself on the competitive circuit. According to US Weekly, Ravnik has been crowned a National, European, and World Dance Champion. His foundation in ballroom and Latin styles gives him an edge in adapting to 'DWTS’s' unique format, where versatility across everything from the cha-cha to the Viennese waltz is key. His success also represents a familiar pattern on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Over the years, the show has introduced several international champions who went on to become fan favorites: think Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Artem Chigvintsev. Ravnik’s addition continues that tradition, while also bringing a new wave of excitement thanks to his connection with one of the world’s most talked-about tours.

While Ravnik’s celebrity partner has yet to be revealed, excitement is already building. Fans are eager to see how his arena-level showmanship translates to the ballroom stage. On the celebrity side, the casting is equally buzzy. The confirmed celebrity lineup so far features Australian TV personality Robert Irwin, social media sensation Alix Earle, and reality stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Moreover, the 34th season of ‘DWTS’ also marks the show’s 20th anniversary on ABC. The full celebrity cast list will officially be unveiled on September 3, again on 'Good Morning America'. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 kicks off September 16 on ABC. For 'DWTS,' which is always looking to refresh its appeal and capture younger audiences, Ravnik’s casting could be a game-changer. And for Ravnik himself, it’s a chance to step out of the background and into the spotlight as a household name.