‘Doc’ Season 2 just dropped a massive twist — a beloved character is officially back and we're thrilled

Scott Wolf will be returning as Dr. Richard Miller on the second season of Fox's medical drama

Scott Wolf is officially returning for Season 2 of 'Doc', which is based on the Italian series 'Doc – Nelle tue mani.' Yeah, you read that right. According to a report by Variety, Wolf will be reprising his role as Dr. Richard Miller for a multi-episode guest arc beginning later this season. In addition to this, Wolf will also be directing an episode of the show, which will air in early 2026. Co-showrunners and executive producers Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg addressed Wolf's return in a statement that read, "We always knew when Richard got fired that would never be the last of him. But no one expected him to come back to Westside like this — least of all Amy."

Previously, Wolf appeared in all ten episodes of the first season of the medical drama series 'Doc' as a series regular. In the finale of 'Doc' Season 1, Wolf's character Richard was fired from the hospital after it was disclosed that he had made a crucial mistake during a code blue, which led to a patient's death. Then, Wolf's character blamed the entire incident on Amy Elias (played by Molly Parker), following her accident.

In an interview with Variety after the finale of season one, Parker candidly spoke about her co-star Wolf's character and said, “I think one of the heartbreaking things about the Richard story is that he made an honest mistake in a situation that costs someone their life. But he’s a doctor — you can’t do this work without making the odd mistake. These people are human. But he’s so afraid of the Amy that we meet at the beginning; he’s so convinced that she’s so unforgiving that he would have lost his job.”

With Wolf's departure, Felicity Huffman came on board for season two of 'Doc.' Huffman joined the show as a series regular. In the series, Huffman can be seen essaying the role of Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy’s med school professor and early mentor, who is now the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital. Furthermore, the star cast of 'Doc' also includes Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Right now, the first season of 'Doc' is available for streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, the second season airs on Fox every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. You can also catch the new episodes on Hulu the next day.