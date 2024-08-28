This Fall, there's a doctor in every house: All the new and returning medical shows slated to release very soon

From fan favorite shows like 'Chicago Med' to new releases on ABC and NBC, the year will conclude with some exciting medical dramas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of medical dramas shall brace up as some exciting shows are lined up for release this season. New compelling dramas and some fan favorite shows are returning to make a splash on your screens soon.

Each show promises to offer new elements ranging from intense medical procedures, emotional stories of patients, high-stake situations along with a deep dive into the personal and professional life of doctors and nurses. So, let’s take a closer look at the new and returning medical shows slated to release soon.

New medical shows releasing in 2024

1. 'Doctor Odyssey'

'Doctor Odyssey' will premiere on September 26, on ABC (@abc)

'Doctor Odyssey' is a new medical drama starring Joshua Jackson who plays Dr Max, a doctor appointed on a luxury cruise ship who along with his small medical team will navigate through challenges related to medical emergencies. Other cast members include Don Johnson and Phillipa Soo. It is slated to premiere on September 26, on ABC.

The official synopsis for 'Doctor Odyssey' reads, "It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

2. 'Brilliant Minds'

Zachary Quinto in a still from 'Brilliant Minds' (@nbc)

'Brilliant Minds', scheduled to release on NBC on September 23, is inspired by books of famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. It follows the story of "a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier - the human mind - while grappling with their own relationships and mental health," as per the official synopsis.

The cast of 'Brilliant Minds' include Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, and Aury Krebs. The show will make an interesting watch as it plans to delve into the personal lives of medics simultaneous to their hectic professional lives where they solve the most complex medical cases.

3. 'St Denis Medical'

David Alan Grier and Wendi McLendon-Covey in 'St Denis Medical' (NBC/@ronbatzdorff)

If you are tired of watching the intense medical dramas, 'St Denis Medical' is an exciting alternative. It is a mockumentary medical drama sitcom, where you can expect recurring comic moments amid the medical setup. You must add this show to your list if a traditional hospital drama with a modern twist excites you. This one feels like comfort food for the soul, especially if you’re a fan of shows like 'ER' or 'Chicago Med'.

The series depicts the lives of a team of doctors and nurses who are overworked at an underfunded hospital. The series features Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, and Mekki Leeper. It is scheduled to premiere on November 12, on NBC.

Returning medical shows in 2024

1. 'Chicago Med'

Nick Gehlfuss in 'Chicago Med' (NBC/@elizabethsisson)

Nine months after the release of Season 9, fans favorite medical show 'Chicago Med' gears up to premiere Season 10 on September 25. Fans love the rush of the ER depicted in the show as the doctors and nurses stay on toes to save patients's lives.

'Chicago Med' Season 10 will be in continuation to Season 9's finale storylines. It will also introduce two new doctors. Sarah Ramos will play Dr Caitlin Lenox while Darren Barnet will play Dr John Frost, a pediatric resident. It is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 25.

2. '9-1-1'

Kenneth Choi, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1' (@abc)

'9-1-1' Season 7 had ended with a lot of drama especially with Bobby Nash (played by Peter Krause) fell into coma after saving his wife Athena (Angela Bassett) from their house fire. There's a lot to explore in Season 8, which is slated to release on September 26, on ABC and Hulu.

As per the official synopsis, '9-1-1' is "a drama exploring the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

3. 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy' (@abc)

'Grey's Anatomy' is making a comeback with 21st season on September 26. The popular ABC show is a medical drama that follows the lives of the doctors at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Season 20 ended with a focus on wildfires near Seattle, causing a surge of patients at the hospital. The doctors grappled with an overcrowded ER, tackling tough surgeries, and facing personal challenges.

While Season 21 will pick up from where the previous season ended, we can also expect new medical emergencies, putting the medics in tough spots.