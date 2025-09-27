‘Doc’ Season 2 leaves out a major character, but these ‘clever’ clues hint he might not be gone for good

Scott Wolf's Dr Richard Miller’s gone for now, but creators tease a possible redemption arc in the episodes to come.

Fox’s ‘Doc’ is back with its highly anticipated second season. And the first episode wastes no time reminding viewers why this medical drama has built such a loyal fanbase. The premiere revisits the intense world of Westside Hospital, where Dr. Amy Elias (Molly Parker) continues her fight to rebuild her career and identity after her life-altering memory loss. But while familiar faces return to pick up the pieces, one key figure is surprisingly absent, and fans are already talking about it. Scott Wolf, who played Dr. Richard Miller throughout season 1, does not appear in the opening episode of season 2.

Viewers may recall that Richard was a central figure in Amy’s story last season. After Amy’s accident erased eight years of her memory, Richard stepped into her role as Chief of Internal Medicine. But his ambition soon collided with scandal when he tried to conceal his own involvement in a patient’s death. In doing so, he nearly destroyed Amy’s reputation in the process. The season 1 finale delivered Richard’s downfall, with Amy finally uncovering the truth and revealing his misconduct to both Michael (Omar Metwally) and the hospital board.

Richard’s medical license was suspended, and his last appearance showed him packing up his office in disgrace. With such a dramatic exit, his absence from the new season’s premiere isn’t entirely shocking, but it raises the question: Is this the last we’ll see of him? Showrunners Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg don’t seem ready to close the door. In a July interview with Us Weekly, they described Richard as “an integral part of season 1” and teased that his storyline might not be over yet. Then, in August, Steinberg went even further in a conversation with TV Insider.

While confirming Richard wouldn’t appear in the first episodes of season 2, he hinted that the creative team has a “clever way” to reintroduce him later on. According to Steinberg, fans could see Richard return with “a different form of attitude,” possibly setting up a redemption arc. For now, viewers will have to wait and see how the season progresses. Episode 2 of ‘Doc’ Season 2 airs on Fox on September 30, and with the show’s history of jaw-dropping twists, no character should ever be counted out for long.