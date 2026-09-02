'A Quiet Place' actor joins 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in mystery role

Marvel's 'Avengers: Secret Wars' is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027

Marvel Studios has added another young actor to its next major Avengers movie. Noah Jupe has joined ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in a mystery role, adding another name to the film’s growing cast, as per Deadline. The publication reported that Jupe could play a key role in the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sequel. However, it is important to note that Marvel Studios has not yet revealed who he will play or how his character will fit into the MCU.

The lack of details has created plenty of room for fan theories. Jupe could take on an established Marvel character, introduce a new hero, or play someone connected to one of the film’s many alternate universes. Marvel has kept major plot details under wraps, leaving little official information to narrow down the possibilities. Jupe has built an impressive resume at a young age, and it will be interesting to see how his role in 'Avengers: Secret Wars' unfolds. He broke out as Marcus Abbott in ‘A Quiet Place’ and returned for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’. His other credits include ‘Honey Boy’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘The Death of Robin Hood’, and the Oscar-nominated ‘Hamnet’.

Noah Jupe attends 'The Night Manager' Season 2 UK Premiere on December 10, 2025, in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

His recent stage work also gives the casting an interesting connection to another MCU star. Jupe played Romeo opposite Sadie Sink in the West End production of ‘Romeo & Juliet’, which ran at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from March 18 through June 20, 2026. Sink has her own connection to the upcoming Marvel movies. She joined the MCU through ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and is expected to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Her casting as Jean Grey has also linked her to Marvel's plans for the X-Men. However, there is no official information linking his ‘Secret Wars’ character to Sink's Jean Grey. Any theory connecting the two actors remains speculation.

Noah Jupe has been cast in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



His role is being kept under wraps for now.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/kP2LQc4QCP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2026

‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will follow ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Marvel's next major multiverse event. Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film after returning for ‘Doomsday’. The story will continue the conflict involving multiple MCU teams and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Production is expected to begin later this year. Disney has scheduled ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ for a December 17, 2027 theatrical release.