‘RHOBH’ alum Brandi Glanville takes jab at LeAnn Rimes over casting chatter: ‘She got everything...’

Brandi Glanville took to social media to react to casting rumors involving LeAnn Rimes as the potential ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 cast member.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) Season 15 concluded on May 7. While fans are already looking forward to knowing more about the Bravo show’s upcoming season, various rumors are making the rounds on the internet. Among them, one adds that LeAnn Rimes may be joining the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 16. DeuxMoi shared a post on Instagram on May 4, stating, “LeAnn Rimes’ name has started circulating in casting conversations for the next season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’” Responding to the casting rumors, Bravo star Brandi Glanville shared on X, “I hope it’s true about ‘RHOBH,’ I mean, she got everything else of mine- husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses, she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all.”

A still of 'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville (Image Source: Instagram | @brandiglanville)

For the fans who do not know, Rimes and Glanville have quite a history. Rimes’s current husband, Eddie Cibrian, was previously married to Glanville in 2001, who later got separated in 2009, and eventually divorced in 2010. Cibrian and Rimes had been involved romantically during the filming of ‘Northern Lights’ in 2009 and later got married in 2011 after divorcing their respective partners, as Rimes was previously married to Dean Sheremet. Rimes and Cibrian are still married. Despite the family dynamics and complications, the three have been seen celebrating family events together over the years. In 2018, Glanville also opened up about how she and Rimes had put their differences aside.

I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine- husband,kids,boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all💕 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 6, 2026

It was during her ‘Make Speidi Famous Again’ podcast appearance that she reflected on putting their past behind them. “We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation. We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her. It was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant,” she said. She also agreed that the two won’t always “agree on everything.” But “the kids were so happy that day, because I actually got to go inside (Rimes and Cibrian’s) house. She shared, “They love her and she loves them. It’s like everyone’s happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier.”

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Coming back to Rimes’s casting rumors for the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 16, a source revealed to Page Six, “LeAnn’s name has not been mentioned for ‘RHOBH.’ It doesn’t seem like this will change.” At the moment, various rumors seem to be spreading around the internet. Until Bravo releases an official statement regarding the confirmed cast members, fans have to wait to know more. The currently concluded Season 15 of the show featured cast members, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Rachel Zoe, Amanda Frances, and Bozoma Saint John. Along with them, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as ‘Friends of Housewives.’