MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘RHOBH’ alum Brandi Glanville takes jab at LeAnn Rimes over casting chatter: ‘She got everything...’

Brandi Glanville took to social media to react to casting rumors involving LeAnn Rimes as the potential ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 cast member.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) LeAnn Rimes at ABC's End Of Summer Soirée; (R) Brandi Glanville at Peacock's 'The Traitors' New York Press Junket (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Monica Schipper; (R) Joy Malone)
(L) LeAnn Rimes at ABC's End Of Summer Soirée; (R) Brandi Glanville at Peacock's 'The Traitors' New York Press Junket (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Monica Schipper; (R) Joy Malone)

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) Season 15 concluded on May 7. While fans are already looking forward to knowing more about the Bravo show’s upcoming season, various rumors are making the rounds on the internet. Among them, one adds that LeAnn Rimes may be joining the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 16. DeuxMoi shared a post on Instagram on May 4, stating, “LeAnn Rimes’ name has started circulating in casting conversations for the next season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’” Responding to the casting rumors, Bravo star Brandi Glanville shared on X, “I hope it’s true about ‘RHOBH,’ I mean, she got everything else of mine- husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses, she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all.”

'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville finds new way to earn money (Instagram/@brandiglanville)
A still of 'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville (Image Source: Instagram | @brandiglanville)

For the fans who do not know, Rimes and Glanville have quite a history. Rimes’s current husband, Eddie Cibrian, was previously married to Glanville in 2001, who later got separated in 2009, and eventually divorced in 2010. Cibrian and Rimes had been involved romantically during the filming of ‘Northern Lights’ in 2009 and later got married in 2011 after divorcing their respective partners, as Rimes was previously married to Dean Sheremet. Rimes and Cibrian are still married. Despite the family dynamics and complications, the three have been seen celebrating family events together over the years. In 2018, Glanville also opened up about how she and Rimes had put their differences aside.

It was during her ‘Make Speidi Famous Again’ podcast appearance that she reflected on putting their past behind them. “We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation. We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her. It was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant,” she said. She also agreed that the two won’t always “agree on everything.” But “the kids were so happy that day, because I actually got to go inside (Rimes and Cibrian’s) house. She shared, “They love her and she loves them. It’s like everyone’s happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier.”

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Coming back to Rimes’s casting rumors for the upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season 16, a source revealed to Page Six, “LeAnn’s name has not been mentioned for ‘RHOBH.’ It doesn’t seem like this will change.” At the moment, various rumors seem to be spreading around the internet. Until Bravo releases an official statement regarding the confirmed cast members, fans have to wait to know more. The currently concluded Season 15 of the show featured cast members, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Rachel Zoe, Amanda Frances, and Bozoma Saint John. Along with them, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as ‘Friends of Housewives.’

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When will ‘Bachelorette’ release? Taylor Frankie Paul’s season may have release window but there’s a catch
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

When will ‘Bachelorette’ release? Taylor Frankie Paul’s season may have release window but there’s a catch

Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, shared an exclusive update on the upcoming show’s release schedule, streaming platform, and more.
4 hours ago
Tiffany Ervin’s historic ‘Survivor 50’ disqualification explained after immunity challenge chaos
REALITY TV

Tiffany Ervin’s historic ‘Survivor 50’ disqualification explained after immunity challenge chaos

A shocking rule violation erased a major individual immunity win, flipping ‘Survivor’ 50 upside down before two brutal blindsides rocked camp.
5 hours ago
‘Survivor’ 50 Episode 11 Recap: Double tribal twist sends two players home following brutal blindsides
REALITY TV

‘Survivor’ 50 Episode 11 Recap: Double tribal twist sends two players home following brutal blindsides

The remaining nine contestants were split into two groups, and each group had to eliminate a player
7 hours ago
Who will go home on ‘Survivor 50’ tonight? Our Episode 11 prediction sees two fan favorites at risk
REALITY TV

Who will go home on ‘Survivor 50’ tonight? Our Episode 11 prediction sees two fan favorites at risk

Doubling the prize money to $2 million after MrBeast's appearance could further shift alliances and change contestant strategies in 'Survivor 50.'
16 hours ago
‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 3 Preview: Bozoma Saint John reveals which housewives made her wedding list
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 3 Preview: Bozoma Saint John reveals which housewives made her wedding list

Bozoma Saint John opened up about her two different wedding ceremonies and how she was taking the wedding planning as a “business plan” in the preview.
22 hours ago
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish finally speaks out about Boomerang Idol and her eye roll says it all
REALITY TV

‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish finally speaks out about Boomerang Idol and her eye roll says it all

Billie Eilish is one of four celebrity cameos in 'Survivor 50' alongside Zac Brown, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast.
23 hours ago
‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller teases dream ‘DWTS’ Season 35 pairing — and drops a major hint
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller teases dream ‘DWTS’ Season 35 pairing — and drops a major hint

‘Summer House’ star will be seen in the next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and for that, she is eager to know whom she would be paired up with.
1 day ago
Summer House’s KJ Dillard reveals West Wilson’s emotional apology text live on ‘WWHL’: ‘West says...’
REALITY TV

Summer House’s KJ Dillard reveals West Wilson’s emotional apology text live on ‘WWHL’: ‘West says...’

KJ Dillard revealed an unread text from West Wilson, which he had not yet read because he was “a bit scared.”
1 day ago
Whitney Leavitt reveals why she’s leaving ‘SLOMW’ and confirms her final season: ‘It’s honestly so crazy…’
REALITY TV

Whitney Leavitt reveals why she’s leaving ‘SLOMW’ and confirms her final season: ‘It’s honestly so crazy…’

Whitney Leavitt announces her exit from the hit reality show, opening up about her journey, tough moments, and why she’s ready for a new chapter.
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ 10 Episode 14 Recap: Kyle lashes out at Amanda after Lindsay questions his career choices
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ 10 Episode 14 Recap: Kyle lashes out at Amanda after Lindsay questions his career choices

Lindsay grilled Kyle about not including Amanda while making decisions about his career
1 day ago