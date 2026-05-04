Will Paris Hilton be on 'RHOBH'? Kathy Hilton's daughter sets record straight as rumors swirl

Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Paris, has appeared on various reality TV shows, including 'The Simple Life,' 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore,' and more

Bravo fans have watched Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ since Season 10 and have always wondered whether her daughter, Paris Hilton, would ever join the franchise. Over the years, Paris has been asked the same question, and she finally addressed the buzz during her April 18 appearance at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. She spoke to People magazine and noted that her mom has been the “OG” and the “queen” of the show. “My mom is the OG and the queen. She can’t be topped. That show has too much drama for me,” mentioned Paris. Additionally, she noted that lately she has been “too busy” to join the Housewives on ‘RHOBH.’

A still from 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' (January 30, 2026) featuring Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kathy Hilton (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

During a 2019 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Paris Hilton faced a fan question: “Are the rumors true that you must join the ‘RHOBH’?” Andy noted that this particular question “had been talked about” quite a lot. Paris answered, “First of all, I’m not a housewife…I’m not married…I probably never will be.” Andy later asked what her tagline would be as a housewife if she were to join the show. “That’s hot,” noted Paris. Paris is now married to Carter Reum, and the two share two children, London and Phoenix.

Paris has appeared on various reality TV shows, but has not been part of the Bravo universe. Fans have seen her on 'The Simple Life' along with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. The duo was also featured on 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' on Peacock. She then began focusing on her DJ career and her documentary, 'This Is Paris', which was released in 2020. Paris also appeared on 'Cooking with Paris' on Netflix and 'Paris in Love' on Peacock. Her recent projects include the latest documentary, 'Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir', which premiered on January 30, 2026.

A still from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (May 15, 2019) featuring Paris Hilton (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

Looking back at Kathy’s time on the Bravo show, she was first introduced to fans as a 'guest star' on ‘RHOBH’ Season 10. She then became part of the show as a “friend of the cast” in Seasons 11 and 12. In Season 13, she went back to being a “guest star” and returned as a “friend of the cast” for the show’s recent Seasons 14 and 15. Notably, Kathy’s sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, have also been associated with the Bravo show. While Kyle is still on the show, Kim parted ways after Season 5.