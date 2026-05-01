‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Drama: Kyle Richards reveals if staying on show ruined her relationship

The latest part of the reunion saw Kyle open up about her off-camera relationship after her split from Mauricio

‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2 featured cast members, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Tilly, Rachel Zoe, and Amanda Frances. Amid various confrontations and heated arguments, Kyle opened up about her relationship with Mauricio Umansky. Notably, the two have been separated for over two years after being married for about 30 years. During the reunion, Kyle was asked whether she was “waiting for Mauricio to come back.” However, she refused and said, “I think it’s still…I think it’s just not knowing what you want.”

Further, Kyle spoke about how she likes the way things have been between her and her ex. “I like the way it is, and that we can have dinner. You know, he goes to his room, I go to my room. (We) wake up and have coffee in the morning, talk about what we’re going to do. We go skiing.” Andy Cohen then asked if she believed they would still have shared family moments if they got divorced, and she said, "No." "It would change. And it would be scary if it changed for me," she added. Additionally, at the reunion, Andy asked a few questions from fans, and one of them was for Kyle. “Kyle, when or if you file for divorce, will you be asking for half of The Agency?” Andy read. Kyle responded, “Well, it’s mine…half of it’s mine.”

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Listening to Kyle, fellow housewife and her sister, Kathy asked, “Does he realize that?” Kyle responded, “Well, we built our lives together. He literally had two nickels when we married.” Sharing more about her situation with Mauricio, Kyle noted that they did not have a prenup. “We didn’t have anything. We were in a two-bedroom apartment,” recalled Kyle. Later, Kyle opened up about her off-camera relationship after her split from Mauricio, which also came to an end. Andy noted it must have been “unbelievably difficult to fall for someone who didn’t want to be part of RHOBH.”

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen (Image Source: Bravo)

Kyle revealed that several fellow cast members had off-camera relationships, which he “didn’t even know” about. Andy directed another question towards Kyle, asking whether her staying on the show led to her breakup. However, she cleared the air and mentioned this wasn’t the reason behind her split. “There wasn’t an ultimatum or anything like that. And I didn’t say, ‘I’m choosing a television show over this person.’ It wasn’t like that.” Further, she added that she had “shown so much of my life over these 15 years. And people will focus on that one little thing and say, ‘Oh, she’s not sharing.’ I’ve shared so much of my life.” Agreeing with her, Andy noted that he wasn’t disputing that. Quoting Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle noted that everything was not “up for public consumption.”