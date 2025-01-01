Jennifer Tilly makes a fortune from a show she has never starred in — all because of her divorce

Tilly said, "I was married to him for seven years and we were together for about 10 years...And then when we got divorced I got a piece of..."

Hollywood is full of fascinating stories, but Jennifer Tilly’s tale of earning $5 million annually from 'The Simpsons'—a show she never starred in—stands out as one of the most intriguing. From her lucrative divorce settlement to her impressive poker skills, Tilly has crafted an extraordinary life. Tilly, best known for her roles in 'Bullets Over Broadway' and the 'Child’s Play' franchise, was once married to Sam Simon, a co-creator of 'The Simpsons'. The two tied the knot in 1984 but divorced in 1991, two years after the animated sitcom debuted.

As per Parade, at the time of their divorce settlement, Tilly was awarded a percentage of Simon’s earnings from 'The Simpsons'. Initially, this may not have seemed monumental—after all, nobody could have predicted the show’s immense success and 34-season longevity. As Tily revealed on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', "My ex-husband was Sam Simon, who created 'The Simpsons'. I was married to him for seven years and we were together for about 10 years. And then when we got divorced I got a piece of 'The Simpsons' in the divorce settlement, and nobody knew that 'The Simpsons' was going to go on for trillions of years."

As per Marca, Simon passed away in 2015, but he ensured Tilly’s financial security through a will that grants her 30% of his royalties from The Simpsons. This income reported to amount to as much as $5 million annually, includes profits from syndication, merchandise, and films. Grateful for Simon’s foresight, Tilly expressed, "So every day, honestly, every day I'm like, 'Thank you, Sam.'" While her connection to 'The Simpsons' secures her a steady income, Tilly’s wealth isn’t solely tied to her ex-husband’s legacy.

An Oscar nominee for 'Bullets Over Broadway', Tilly is a celebrated actress whose career spans decades. She also gained cult status as Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky franchise, contributing to its $250 million global box office success. Tilly’s acting career remains active but selective. Thanks to her financial independence, she takes on roles that resonate with her. As she explained, the income from 'The Simpsons' allows her to “be choosy” and focus on projects she genuinely enjoys.

Tilly’s impressive fortune also expands to her poker prowess. Living with professional poker player Phil Laak since 2004, she has made a name for herself in the competitive world of poker. In 2005, she won a World Series of Poker bracelet and the World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament. As for her 'RHOBH' career, Tilly previously was seen in the show as a friend of Sutton Stracke, but the latest season marks her appearance as the official cast member of the show. She revealed, “...it’s not like you’re at the fanciest places in Beverly Hills, arguing. They’re usually arguing at some kind of non–Beverly Hills place because the really fancy, elite places don’t want Housewives screaming at each other in their dining room."