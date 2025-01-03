'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville reveals she hasn't been intimate with anyone due to her medical condition

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Brandi Glanville is dropping some truth bombshells about her personal life. Not long ago, Brandi was fired from Bravo's show 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' for allegedly assaulting her fellow co-star Caroline Manzo. Following her exit from the series, Brandi has been struggling with depression, worrying about her facial disfigurement issues, and failing to balance her sex life.

During the latest episode of her podcast 'Brandi Glanville Unfiltered', the reality TV personality revealed that she has avoided sex since 2023 due to her facial issues. "I have s**t to do. I have places to go, people to make out with. I have not had sex since October. I haven’t kissed or made out with anyone. I haven’t socialized, really," she shared during the episode. Recently, Brandi paid a visit to Dr Terry Dubrow to discuss the possible treatments for her facial disfigurement. During their meeting, Terry informed her that it could take nearly five years for her face to go back to normal or be "totally fine again."

After hearing the doctor's viewpoint, Brandi got really upset and shared, “Five years is way too long for me to wait." Along with this, she also sheds light on her battle with depression and how her 'facial parasite' and other issues have contributed to her current living situation in “hiding” and in “f**king misery.” She also confessed that she has been hesitant to see anyone in person due to her physical appearance.

The former model also stated that she's grateful for all the help that she has been getting from the medical professionals to fix her facial problems. However, the doctors are still trying to understand her condition and leaving no stone unturned to find the root cause of her facial problems. "I want to run tests, and I wanna get another MRI and another CAT scan and do all the things. I wanna get to the bottom of this. I just don't wanna guess at what it is. I have four different opinions for four different great doctors of what it could possibly be. So if they’re perplexed, I’m perplexed. There is no right answer right now, you know? That’s it," she said, as per People magazine.

One of Brandi's doctors even mentioned that she cannot undergo another cosmetic surgery until her skin tissue is healthy. In the same episode, Brandi shared that her whole face is “f**ked” but she is doing her best to navigate through the situation. “My face is f***ed but it is what it is. I had 50 good years,” she jokingly said. At the time of writing, the medical experts are pulling all the stops to sort out Brandi's facial problems. As of right now, her recovery remains a “work in progress.”

The Bravo star also addressed the speculation that her facial swelling was a result of her botched plastic surgery. She expressed her frustration by saying, "I'm so sick of the narrative that I'm sitting around having plastic surgery all the time. First of all, I couldn't afford it if I wanted it. This is why I'm sitting at home. This is why I'm not on red carpets. Because I don't want to go out like this."