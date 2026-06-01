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Where was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filmed? A look at the scenic locations featured in HBO’s hit drama

The third and final season of 'Euphoria' was filmed all around Los Angeles and features several prominent tourist destinations
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

'Euphoria' Season 3 ended its run on May 31 on a devastating note as the lead character Zendaya's Rue Bennett died from a fentanyl overdose. The show's third installment followed Rue and her friends five years after they graduated from high school and left the safety of their homes. Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, the latest season pivoted from its high school setting in suburban Los Angeles and followed the characters as they stepped into the real world. The show's latest chapter was filmed primarily in Los Angeles, with filming taking place between January and November 2025. Here's a look at the filming locations that brought Levinson's universe to life.  

San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles

A still of the movie premiere of 'If I May, If I Might' from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
A still of the movie premiere of 'If I May, If I Might' from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

The show's cast and crew filmed across the San Fernando Valley for Season 3. Flashback scenes of East Highland High School were shot at the Ulysses S. Grant High School, located in Valley Glen. The scene in which Laurie tracks down Rue at the Smoke Shack in the season premiere was filmed at a real tobacco and smoke shop on Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys. Furthermore, the late-night conversations between Rue and Jules were filmed at Frank’s Coffee Shop in Burbank. Other locations in Burbank include the Warner Bros. Studios' SJR Theatre, which was the setting for the premiere of Dylan's fictional film, 'If I May, If I Might.' The studio lot was also used for scenes involving Lexi's work on the nighttime soap, 'LA Nights.' 

Hollywood, Los Angeles 

A still of Rue Bennett at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Euphoria Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
A still of Rue Bennett at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

The Grauman's Chinese Theatre, situated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also made an appearance in Season 3, when Rue drove Eli Roth's Batman to meet his friends in Episode 1. Several indoor sequences featuring a neon-lit bedroom and party scenes were filmed at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Additionally, TikToker Brandon Fontaine’s sprawling seven-bedroom house is located in the Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. The church that Rue visits in Episode 6 is the Immanuel Presbyterian Church located at 3300 Wilshire Boulevard, a short distance from the Hollywood Hills. 

Antelope Valley, Northern Los Angeles County

An image of the Agua Dulce property from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of the Agua Dulce property from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

Filming also took place at a 20-acre horse community in Lancaster, California. The Christian family house in Agua Dulce, built in 2006, features stunning mountain views of the Antelope Valley. Meanwhile, scenes in Alamo's house, which overlooks Lake Palmdale, were shot in the Antelope Valley in northern Los Angeles County. His club, the Silver Slipper, was built in the desert town of Pearblossom, which sits around 15 miles southeast of Palmdale.

Malibu, Los Angeles County 

An image of the beach in Malibu (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria))
An image of the beach in Malibu (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

The beach scene at the start of Episode 2 is shot at Point Dume State Beach in Malibu, which is a famous tourist destination. It is known for its dramatic cliffs and expansive views of the Santa Monica Bay. Cassie and Maddy's poolside reunion took place at The Roof Garden pool in Santa Monica.

Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley 

A still of Cassie and Nate's wedding from 'Euphoria' Episode 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)
A still of Cassie and Nate's wedding from 'Euphoria' Episode 3 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

The venue for Cassie and Nate's wedding in Episode 3 was the five-star luxury hotel, The Langham Huntington in Pasadena. Located around 15 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, the hotel sits on 23 acres of lush gardens at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. Moreover, the show's crew moved to the nearby Lakewood area in southeast Los Angeles County to film scenes for Cassie and Nate’s luxurious house. They settled on a 7,000-square-foot estate that was built in 1967. If the bridge where Rue meets DEA agents Bowman and Jimenez in Episode 5 seemed familiar, it's because it is the Fourth and Lorena Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, the New Life Community Church in Lincoln Heights was featured in a scene from Episode 7. Viewers can watch all eight episodes of 'Euphoria' Season 3 on HBO Max.    

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